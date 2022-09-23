Villain for everything Rodrigo Caio is living in Flamengo comes to light and takes it inverted: “Puxa bag”

Rodrigo Caio is out of Flamengo’s season finale. After a complicated 2022 and away from the pitch, the Club said, this Thursday (22), that the defender will undergo a new surgical procedure, due to a knee problem, suffered on July 10, against Corinthians. , in a valid match for the Brasileirão.

According to Márcio Tannure, head of Flamengo’s medical department, the defender had presented a positive response to the conservative treatment of the injury, that is, without surgery. However, the method was not enough for healing and the athlete will undergo an arthroscopy, going through a period of six to eight weeks of recovery.

However, the situation did not please journalist Renato Maurício Prado, who detonated Tannure’s work with athletes. “If we look at other cases, like Pedro, for example. At the end of last year, he had a knee problem and Tanure wanted to treat it conventionally. Pedro, then, looked for an orthopedist outside Flamengo and was told that it was necessary to operate. Tanure tried conventional treatment in this case as well. Let’s remember Fabrício Bruno, who arrived and took that step on his foot. Flamengo kept trying, trying and he didn’t recover. Until he was taken to a doctor and warned that surgery was needed, he had a fissure”, said Renate.

And the criticism did not stop there. Pointing to Tannure as the ‘villain’ of Rodrigo Caio’s saga, the journalist also asked for the head of the medical department to leave, after another failure in the treatment of athletes. “Now, Rodrigo Caio joins this group. Anyway, again Tanure’s incompetence. And Flamengo keeps pushing this issue with his belly, because he is very friendly with the manager, he sucks up to players and attends to everything that is relative for free. Flamengo has to be professional, have the best orthopedist working for him”, he added.