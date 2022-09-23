Vini makes a comment about Ruivinha de Marte’s body

Vini is collecting problematic phrases and expressions during his time in “A Fazenda 14”. This time, her “target” was Ruivinha de Marte, who had to hear a strange comment about her body.

In the headquarters kitchen, he pays tiktoker on his lap and comment on his weight. “You’re getting thinner and thinner. Do you want a ‘wheyzinho’? To get strong?” he said.

The posture of the digital influencer had repercussions on social networks. Many people thought that Ruivinha was uncomfortable with the comment.

“The redhead’s discomfort was clear, this Vini is a disservice,” wrote one person on Twitter. “How can this guy be so unnecessary, what’s the need to say that to a girl?”, commented another user of the social network. “Rivinha’s face is completely uncomfortable, she entered the gym out here precisely because of comments like that about her body and he still asks if he doesn’t want whey”, wrote another.

Vini is accused of homophobia in reality

During the formation of the first swidden of “A Fazenda 14”, Vini ended up causing discomfort in Alex, after the former From Vacation With Ex called him a “gazelle”.

“You are an angry little lion when you want to be, a helpless gazelle when you need to be, and a whispering carrion hyena. You will be revealed. You almost drove me to an assault. You almost hit a hanger in my face. I almost attacked you because you almost attacked me”, said Vini during the live edition on Tuesday (20).

The other day, Ingrid went to talk to the boy, saying that what he said was not nice. “I’m tapping you. Looks like you waited to speak there [no ao vivo], why didn’t you speak before? And you used some terms that were pejorative, like calling Alex a gazelle.”

“I called him three animals. I started calling him a lion. It’s just that you’re trying to catch something, I made a quote from the African savannah. [Falei] An angry lion when he wants to, a defenseless gazelle when he needs it, and a carrion hyena. I spoke of three animals, I am zero homophobic,” she countered.