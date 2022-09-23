Vitor Roque, the phenomenon: jewel appears with similar numbers at the same age as Neymar | football

The reports are divided into four parts: origins, the Ferreira familythe jewel and the phenomenon. Episodes will be published every Friday until the end of September.

Atletico highlight in Libertadores, Vitor Roque is inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. And it is precisely in the Brazilian ace that the striker has similar numbers at the beginning of his career.

At 17 years old, Roque has already played 41 games, with 13 goals scored. At the same time, Neymar already had acted in 48 matches and hit the net 14 times.

I still haven’t had the opportunity to talk to him (Neymar). He’s a guy I see a lot and get inspired by a lot” — Victor Roque

Treated like a jewel, the striker transferred in May 2019 to Cruzeiro, in a controversial departure. Roque turned professional last year and was sold to Athletico this year.

Vitor Roque has 40 professional appearances, 12 goals and three assists. Libertadores finalist, the player is a candidate for one of the best in the competition.

