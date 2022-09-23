Wagner Moura is cast in the series Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Wagner Moura was cast to play a character in Mr and Mrs Smith, serialized version of the film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The production will be shown on Amazon Prime Video, with no premiere date yet. Despite Moura’s role not being among the fixed characters, the actor was hired as a recurring artist on the series.

In addition to him, Parker Posey also signed on for the production, as reported by Variety. Details about both characters are kept under wraps. It is not the first time that Wagner Moura has participated in international productions. He was the protagonist of Netflix’s Narcos, a production that tells the story of drug dealer Pablo Escobar.

For his character, the Brazilian received a Golden Globe nomination for his work on the series in 2016. In addition to the work, Moura also appeared in the Netflix film O Homem Gray (2022) and the thriller film Wasp Network (2019).

The series Mr and Mrs Smith, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, has as its plot the story of two spies, John (Pitt) and Jane (Jolie) hired by rival companies who marry. After a while, they are given a mission to kill each other. At the time it was shown, the film grossed almost 500 million dollars, being considered a public success and repercussion.

Wagner Moura accuses Bolsonaro government of censoring film

In addition to being an actor, Wagner Moura is also a director. According to him, his first film, Marighella, was censored by the current Brazilian government, led by Jair Bolsonaro. The director of the feature declared that the new direction of Ancine (Agência Nacional de Cinema) has hampered the development of the production.

“I have no doubt that the film was censored. It was a time when [Jair] Bolsonaro talked about filtering and regulating Ancine. The Crivella [ex-prefeito do Rio de Janeiro] canceled comics of two male characters kissing on the mouth, the president’s children celebrate”, reported the actor.