Wagner Moura joins Mr. and Mrs. Smith, new series from Amazon

the brazilian actor Wagner Moura (illuminated) and Parker Posey (Tales of the Walking Dead) joined the next Mr. and Mrs. Smitha series that is being adapted by amazon. The information is from the magazine. Variety released this Thursday (22).

For now, it is only known that Posey and Moura will appear in recurring roles and join the series’ leads. Donald Glover (atlanta) and Maya Erskine (PEN15). The cast also has Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), John Turturro (The Big Lebowski) and Paul Dano (Batman).

The series is based on the movie originally starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. In the plot, two rival spies marry and discover that they have been hired to murder each other. In addition to acting, Glover is writing the screenplay.

There is no forecast for Mr. and Mrs. Smith reach the Prime Video catalog.

