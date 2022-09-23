Wagner Moura joins the cast of the series

It’s from Brazil!!!!

the remake of Mr. and Mrs. Smith continues under development. Now, according to Variety, the Brazilian Wagner Moura just joined the cast of the series. The actress Parker Posey was also cast in the program.

Wagner Moura needs no introduction, being one of the most famous Brazilian actors in Hollywood, the actor is known for Narcos, Elite Squad, Marighella, Hidden Agent and illuminated. Already Parker Posey is famous for Blade Trinity, Lost in Space, panic 3 and The ladder.

There are no details on what the role of the two actors will be in the series.

The new version of Mr. and Mrs. Smith is commanded by Donald Gloverco-creator and executive producer of the project. Francesca Sloane also serves in the same roles, in addition to being the showrunner of the series. Still in executive production we have Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.

The series will be inspired by the film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, which was a smash hit in 2005, grossing $500 million worldwide. In the plot, we follow a couple of hired assassins who end up being given a mission to kill each other.

There is no official release date yet for Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

