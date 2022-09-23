‘We are in a great crisis of democracies’, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Thursday of a global “crisis of democracies” due to years of “pressure” and “destabilization”, in an interview on CNN’s “The Lead” program.

“I think we have [uma] great crisis of democracies, of what I would call liberal democracies. Being an open society, an open democracy and very cooperative, puts pressure on its people. This can destabilize them,” Macron said.

“That’s why we always have to articulate respect for people’s will, middle class references and all the progress of our democracies by welcoming different cultures, being open and cooperative. This is a matter of balance,” he continued.

“It is clear that in recent years we have had increasing pressure on our societies and we are at the point where, in our different countries, there is what I would call a middle class crisis.”

Macron’s comments speak to US President Joe Biden’s attempt to frame 21st century global competition as a clash between democracies and autocracies. Alerts like these have gained new weight in recent months amid fears of a global recession and threats to democracy linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Macron was re-elected in April on the platform of a globalized, economically liberal France, leader of a muscular European Union.

But the impressive performance of his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen served as the latest indication that the French public is turning to extremist politicians to express their dissatisfaction with the status quo.