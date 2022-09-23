We watched 15 minutes of ‘Avatar 2’… and James Cameron will REVOLUTIONIZE cinema again! [VÍDEO]

the editor in chief Renato Marafon watched 15 minutes of ‘Avatar: Path of Water‘ during DisneyD23.

James Cameron released six clips of the long-awaited sequel, and even took the moment to make it official that the recordings of the fourth film in the franchise are already happening.

Check out the video with the description of the scenes:

And now the full description:

Enjoy watching:

The first clip shows the sophistication of 3D technology in this ‘Avatar’ movie, portraying an underwater scene in which it shows, together, the immensity of the sea. Children are swimming in the depths with marine animals, one of them being Na’vi, who swam for a few minutes, with many aquatic beings around her.

In the second one, we have something a little heavier, where the same children from Pandora appear in the same laboratory of the 2008 film, discussing among themselves the theme of parental abandonment and paternity. Doctor Grace, played by Sigourney Weaver, appears and tells the story of the parents of these children. There is also a mini debate, in which this same young group asks themselves about what happened to Dr. Grace Augustine and how someone got her pregnant.

The third scene features young forest people being captured by hunters in Na’vi bodies. They end up rescued by Neytiri, Zoe Saldana’s role, using all her skills as a warrior. What is most surprising are the special effects and Cameron’s tense direction in this scene.

The fourth clip features Jake and Neytiri discussing how they will deal with the invasion of Na’vi territory. Jake insists that leaving the forest is the only thing he can do to protect his family as they are being hunted. Their children overhear all this and are shocked. The evolution of capturing facial expressions on characters in CG impressed, according to reports.

The fifth clip shows the leader of the Sea People, who appears to be giving a stern warning to the young people of Pandora, including Jake’s son, for bringing outsiders to the place, and warns of the risks that this brings. for the ecosystem. We see here that the water tribe has bigger arms and a different chest, and they live in more colorful houses and different adornments.

The last stretch was said to be the most impressive according to people inside the Convention. Also environmentalizing the seabed, a group of Navi is sailing and diving with huge whales, showing a rapport between them and the animals that live there. It ends up being surreal, again, for the amazing 3D system and the way they start to “come out” of the screen.

Directed by Cameron, the film stars Zoë Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet.

Cameron has been developing the sequels for over a decade. The studio has announced four sequels to ‘avatar‘, with two of them already filmed and the other two awaiting the results of the box office. The filmmaker shot the two films back-to-back due to the way the scenes needed to be captured.

Don’t forget to watch: