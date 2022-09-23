what is the best time to take medicine against hypertension? See what new study says

One study looked at whether taking medication at night to control high pressure would help to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

The research result was presented at the largest cardiology congress in the world, promoted by European Society of Cardiology (ESC)in August, in Spain.

“Previous information indicated that ingesting the medicine (for high blood pressure) at night would bring more benefits, reducing the risk of cardiovascular problems”, says the cardiologist Renato Delascio Lopesfounder and executive director of the Brazilian Institute of Clinical Research (BCRI) and member of the MDHealth Technical Committee.

“The new study, called TIME: The Treatment in Morning versus Evening Studyrevealed that the time at which the patient consumes the medication does not impact the increase or decrease of protection. The important thing is that the person does not stop taking the medication as prescribed by the doctor, but can do so in the time that is most convenient“, he adds.

That is, the conclusion of the study is that the time of taking the medication for high blood pressure does not impact the protection against heart attack (heart attack), stroke (stroke), and vascular death.

Experts give tips to control high blood pressure. Check out:

THE high pressure is one of the main causes of death in the world and, in Brazil, affects about 30% of the population, according to the Brazilian Society of Hypertension (SBH).

Despite being more common in people over 60 years of age, hypertension It is a disease that can also be presented from 45 years of age.

the cardiologist Renato Delascio Lopes stresses that hypertension has no cure. The disease can be controlled with lifestyle changes, physical activity and drug treatment.

“Maintaining healthy eating habits, practicing physical activities and controlling the consumption of salt, alcohol and tobacco are some ways to prevent disease“, highlights the cardiologist.

For the study that evaluated whether there is a better time to take the medication against high pressure, 21,104 patients participated. Among them, 10,503 took the drug at night; another 10,601 had morning administration.

The average age of participants was 65 years, and 58% were men.

The median duration of patient follow-up was 5.2 years. But some had been in the study for more than nine years.

HIGH BP: SEE REMEDIES FOR HYPERTENSION

High blood pressure can be controlled, especially if patients correctly follow the drug treatment and healthy lifestyle habitssuch as a balanced diet and physical activity.

Yet only 20% of people with high pressure in Brazil correctly take the drug to treat the disease, according to the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC).

You medicines for high blood pressure can be divided into six groups, according to the SBC Department of Arterial Hypertension.

You medicines for high blood pressure are called antihypertensives. They should be used to lower blood pressure and keep it under control, with values ​​below 14 by 9 (140 x 90 mmHg). It is worth noting that any medication should only be used with a doctor’s prescription.

There are a variety of medications that can be used to treat high blood pressure. See the list:

diuretics

adrenergic inhibitors

direct vasodilators

Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors

calcium channel antagonists

Angiotensin II receptor antagonists

Any group of drugs, with the exception of direct-acting vasodilators, may be appropriate for the control of high pressure on initial monotherapy (i.e., only one type of drug), especially for patients who have mild to moderate hypertension and who did not have the expected result to control the problem only with non-drug measures (food and physical activity).

It is important to emphasize that these remedies must be indicated by the cardiologist or the physician responsible for the patientalways according to the severity of the disease.

In some cases, more than one drug may be used. to keep high blood pressure under control.

What can high blood pressure cause?

The problems caused by high blood pressure are not restricted to the heart.

Various bodies are affected, as heart (infarction and heart failure); brain (stroke and dementia); kidneys (kidney failure); arteries (arterial clogging); eyes (blindness).

What makes a person have high blood pressure?



According to the Brazilian Society of Cardiology, the arterial hypertension occurs when the blood pressure caused by the contraction of the heart and the walls of the arteries, to propel blood to the whole body, occurs in an intense way, with the ability to cause damage to the structure of the organ.

Data from the Ministry of Health show that the cardiovascular problems are responsible for approx. 300 thousand deaths per year in Brazil. In addition, 50% of Brazilians with high pressure they still don’t know they have the problem.

behind the hypertension, there are several causes. Among them, genetic inheritance. High blood pressure can also manifest as a result of habits and conditions such as obesity, excessive salt or alcohol intake, and physical inactivity.