What to do when the company lays off, but doesn’t pay the termination?

After the worker is fired from the company, he must receive severance pay, which are rights guaranteed by law to those who had their employment contract terminated. However, some companies do not fulfill their responsibilities by disconnecting a person from their staff, leaving the employee at a loss. The dismissed worker who has not had his funds paid by the company will be able to receive what is rightfully his in some ways. The following are the main severance allowances to which the professional is entitled:

Wage;

Early warning;

Expired vacations;

Proportional vacations;

13th proportional salary.

How is the administrative process carried out?

The company has a period of 10 calendar days, from the end of the contract, to make the payment of funds to the employee. It is necessary to be aware, if the deadline has expired and the establishment has not yet paid what is rightfully yours, as you may request the payment of a fine that will be the amount of your salary.

What to do if the company still does not pay your termination?

If you have already exhausted all forms of communication, such as messages and e-mail, you have already attended the company and even then it has not paid your termination, it is advisable to seek a lawyer to file a labor claim in court.

It is important to have the term of termination of the employment contract, in addition to some evidence of your dismissal. In this way, the judge can immediately issue an order, before the first hearing, for the company to provide the FGTS withdrawal guide and entry to unemployment insurance.

What happens if the worker does not show up to receive the termination?

The professional has a period of up to 120 days after dismissal to apply for unemployment insurance. If this period has expired and the company has not issued the guide, it may be ordered to pay the amount you would receive as insurance.

In the event that the worker does not respond to messages or calls from the former company and does not appear on the scheduled days to receive the termination amounts, the company is exempt from the payment of a fine due to the delay of the severance payments, since the lack of payment is originates because of the worker.

