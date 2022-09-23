WhatsApp will stop working on some phones from October 24th. Check which ones!

About 38 models of Android phones will be without updates and will be unable to run the WhatsApp messaging app from October 24th. Some iOS devices will also be affected by the incompatibility.

The app will stop working on some iPhones starting October 24th. According to the website WeBetaInfo, responsible for anticipating WhatsApp news, devices with an operating system below iOS 12 should not receive new features, such as the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C.

The change is a reflection of a series of updates promoted by the app. One of them is the possibility to hide when the user is online. Because of this, some devices will no longer be able to update or use the messaging application.

Check the list of models!

LG

LG Lucid 2;

LG Optimus F7;

LG Optimus L3 II Dual;

LG Optimus F5;

LG Optimus L5 II;

LG Optimus L5 II Dual;

LG Optimus L3 II;

LG Optimus L7 II Dual;

LG Optimus L7 II;

LG Optimus F6;

LG Promulga;

LG Optimus L4 II Dual;

LG Optimus F3;

LG Optimus L4 II;

LG Optimus L2 II;

LG Optimus F3Q.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite;

Samsung Galaxy Trend II;

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini;

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2;

Samsung Galaxy Core;

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.

Huawei

Huawei Ascend G740;

Huawei Ascend Mate;

Huawei Ascend D2.

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex;

ZTE V956 – UMi X2;

ZTE Grand X Quad v987;

ZTE Grand Memo.

Other models

Archos 53 Platinum;

HTC Desire 500;

Caterpillar B15;

Sony Xperia M;

Wiko Cink Five;

Wiko Darknight;

Lenovo A820;

Faea F1;

THL W8.

