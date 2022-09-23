While Abel Ferreira criticized Danilo, Tite’s response that no one at Palmeiras expected

Abel Ferreira spoke about Danilo and Tite replied

September 22, 2022 · 8:30 am

THE Brazilian Team is in France for the last two friendlies before the world Cup in Qatar. After training, Titus gave a press conference and was asked about the speech of Abel Ferreira after the victory against saints 1-0 last Sunday (18), in Allianz Parque.

With one more expulsion in an interval of just over a monththe Portuguese coach spoke about the oscillation of Danilo in recent months and declared that his call-up to hopscotch had a negative effect on the performance of the Cria da Academia.

– About Danilo: it was really bad for him to go to the national team. I remember that I had a conversation internally with the club and I expressed my opinion regarding his departure, but I am not in charge of Palmeiras. He’s going through a less good phase, that’s part of it – said Abel at the post-match press conference against Santos.

Adenor’s answer

– This manifestation on top of a whole context. I know Abel, he’s been very open, receptive. Doing extraordinary work. This sentence has to be looked at in context and in the whole situation of what he meant. I imagine, but I don’t allow myself to do these situations, but I allow myself perhaps an observation that Gabriel Menino did shortly after he returned to Palmeiras, he publicly expressed himself and said: “after i went to the national team things got different for me and now i am returning to my normal pattern”. So we have to analyze the context of Abel, who is an extraordinary professional, to know what context he was placed in – said the squad’s commander.