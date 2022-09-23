While Abel Ferreira criticized Danilo, Tite’s response that no one at Palmeiras expected

Abel Ferreira spoke about Danilo and Tite replied
THE Brazilian Team is in France for the last two friendlies before the world Cup in Qatar. After training, Titus gave a press conference and was asked about the speech of Abel Ferreira after the victory against saints 1-0 last Sunday (18), in Allianz Parque.

With one more expulsion in an interval of just over a monththe Portuguese coach spoke about the oscillation of Danilo in recent months and declared that his call-up to hopscotch had a negative effect on the performance of the Cria da Academia.

Tite was already coach of Palmeiras, in 2006

About Danilo: it was really bad for him to go to the national team. I remember that I had a conversation internally with the club and I expressed my opinion regarding his departure, but I am not in charge of Palmeiras. He’s going through a less good phase, that’s part of it – said Abel at the post-match press conference against Santos.

Adenor’s answer

– This manifestation on top of a whole context. I know Abel, he’s been very open, receptive. Doing extraordinary work. This sentence has to be looked at in context and in the whole situation of what he meant. I imagine, but I don’t allow myself to do these situations, but I allow myself perhaps an observation that Gabriel Menino did shortly after he returned to Palmeiras, he publicly expressed himself and said: “after i went to the national team things got different for me and now i am returning to my normal pattern”. So we have to analyze the context of Abel, who is an extraordinary professional, to know what context he was placed in – said the squad’s commander.

