who are the 22 Brazilian players under contract with Grupo City

The sale of Bahia’s SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) to City Football Group will bring about a radical change in the squad of the club that struggles to return to the first division of the Brazilian Championship.

Regardless of the achievement of access, the Northeastern team will receive from January (date scheduled for the beginning of the partnership) several players that strategically interest their new manager.

This includes athletes hired exclusively for Bahia (young promises with resale potential and names capable of giving the group experience), but also those who are already linked to the conglomerate and who will only be repositioned.

Even before completing the purchase of the tricolor team, the fund that owns Manchester City and ten other clubs spread across four continents already has no less than 22 Brazilian players under contract.

With the exception of goalkeeper Ederson, holder of the parent team of the group, one of the best in the world in the position and right name in the call-up of the selection for the 2022 World Cup, all of them are viable names for Bahia from next season.

The relationship has some very important promises on the national scene, such as attacking midfielder Talles Magno (ex-Vasco), right-back Yan Couto (ex-Coritiba) and midfielder Diego Rosa (ex-Grêmio), who were part of the Brazil squad winner of the 2019 Under-17 World Cup.

Other well-known Brazilians who are currently under the City Group’s umbrella are defender Thiago Martins (ex-Palmeiras), midfielder Metinho (ex-Fluminense), and attacking midfielders Savinho (Atlético-MG) and Élber, who have already played in Bahia.

The likely coach of the team in 2023 should also be someone already known from the Arab background. Former defender Antônio Carlos Zago, currently in charge of Bolívar, a Bolivian team that has a partnership with the conglomerate, is the favorite to take the vacancy that today belongs to Enderson Moreira.

The project for the formation of the SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) of Bahia, as well as its incorporation into the City Group, will be presented this evening to the Club’s Deliberative Council, which, as well as the Fiscal Council, will give its opinion on the business.

From then on, it will be up to the shareholders’ meeting to decide on the sale of the football department to the Arab fund. The election has not yet been scheduled, but it is seen as a mere formality, as the project has very little resistance among fans.

City will acquire 90% of SAF for R$650 million. The original plan is for this financial contribution to be passed on to the club by the end of 2024. However, it is possible that a repositioning of deadlines will occur due to delays in the beginning of the partnership, which was to have come out of paper already in the middle of this year.

It is already defined that, contrary to what happened with other teams in the conglomerate, such as Montevideo City (Uruguay) and Melbourne City (Australia), Bahia will not need to change its name nor will it undergo drastic changes in visual identity.

That is, there is no possibility of it being renamed Salvador City (a recurring joke on social networks) and of giving up the colors red and white. The sky blue uniform, characteristic of the company, can even be adopted in some matches, but always as an option to the already traditional shirts, which will continue to be used.

City Football Group has existed since 2013, but its embryo was born in 2008, when Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family, bought Manchester City. Since the acquisition, the English team, which was far from being one of the greatest powers in their country, has already won six Premier League titles and reached the final of the European Champions League once.

Counting all the company’s teams, there are already 47 cups raised in eight different countries. Only Lommel (Belgium), Sichuan Jiuniu (China) and the recently purchased Palermo (Italy) have not been champions of anything since joining the “family”.

The conglomerate began studies for entry into Brazilian football in early 2020, when it had a meeting with Londrina officials. The following year, the fund’s management spoke with Atlético-MG. But the one chosen for the deal to be done ended up being Bahia.

With eight more games to end the season, the team from Salvador occupies the third place in Serie B. Enderson’s men have 51 points, six more than Londrina, fifth, the first team outside the access zone. Tomorrow’s opponent is Operário (PR), at home.

Brazilians under contract with Grupo City

Ederson (G, 29 years old): Manchester City-ING

Yan Couto (LD, 20 years old): Manchester City-ING, on loan to Girona-ESP

Eduardo (Z, 29 years old): Yokohama Marinos-JAP

Thiago Martins (Z, 27 years old): New York City-USA

Caio Roque (LE, 20 years old): Lommel-BEL

Vinícius Souza (V, 23 years old): Lommel-BEL, loaned to Espanyol-ESP

Diego Rosa (M, 19 years old): Manchester City-ING, on loan to Vizela-POR

Metinho (M, 19 years old): Troyes-FRA, loaned to Lommel-BEL

Élber (MA, 30 years old): Yokohama Marinos-JAP

Gabriel Pereira (MA, 21 years old): New York City-USA

Kayky (MA, 19 years old): Manchester City-ING, on loan to Paços Ferreira- POR

Marcos Júnior (MA, 29 years old): Yokohama Marinos-JAP

Raphael Rodrigues (MA, 19 years old): Melbourne City-AUS

Savinho (MA, 18 years old): Troyes-FRA, on loan at PSV Eindhoven-HOL

Talles Magno (MA, 20 years old): New York City-USA

Thiago Andrade (MA, 21 years old): New York City-USA

Yan (MA, 24 years old): Yokohama Marinos-JAP

Anderson Lopes (A, 29 years old): Yokohama Marinos-JAP

Arthur Sales (A, 20 years old): Lommel-BEL, loaned to Paços Ferreira-POR

Cauê (A, 19 years old): Lommel-BEL

Héber (A, 31 years old): New York City-USA

Léo Ceará (A, 27 years old): Yokohama Marinos-JAP