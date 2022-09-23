Who gets paid first when a company goes bankrupt

The São Paulo Court of Justice ruled today (21) the bankruptcy of Grupo Itapemirim, a road and air transport company. Judicial recovery has taken place since 2016 and debts total R$ 200 million and another R$ 2 billion in pending expenses with taxes and social security…. – See more at https://economia.uol.com.br/noticias/redacao /2022/09/21/with-more-than-r-2-billion-in-debts-justice-decree-bankruptcy-of-itapemirim.htm?cmpid=copiaecola

The Itapemirim Group, a road and air transport company, had its bankruptcy decreed by the São Paulo Court of Justice this Wednesday (21). Judicial recovery has been taking place since 2016 and the company’s debts total BRL 200 million and another BRL 2 billion in pending expenses with taxes and social security.

The group was once considered one of the largest in the country in the field of intercity bus travel. In 2021, it started to offer air transport, but the operation lasted only six months, leaving thousands of passengers without traveling at the end of the year and generating several complaints in consumer protection bodies and also a series of lawsuits.

Before bankruptcy, a company can file a request for judicial recovery, as happened with Grupo Itapemirim. The idea, in this case, is to try to reach an agreement between the company in crisis and all its creditors (people and companies that have something to receive). Bankruptcy is declared when the company’s judicial reorganization plan is disapproved.

The procedure defines how to sell what’s left to try to pay off debts left behind. In the case of Itapemirim, the court decision also made the assets of Sidnei Piva de Jesus, the owner of the company, unavailable, as he understood that Piva Consulting, another company of his, would have generated “patrimonial confusion”, that is, it would have mixed the income of the two people legal.

When bankruptcy is declared, the company ceases activities, and its assets are sold to pay off debts. Goods are collected, evaluated and auctioned.

After that, creditors are paid according to an order of preference, according to the origin of the debt:

Labor credits up to 150 minimum wages or accidents at work

Credits secured by rights in rem, such as real estate

Tax credits, such as taxes

Too many credits

This preference list puts employees and the government in a privileged position to receive. They are more likely to not be at a loss.

On the other hand, suppliers tend to be at the end of the queue and often end up receiving nothing from the bankrupt company.

In the case of Itapemirim, the judge who declared the company to be bankrupt also authorized a bankruptcy contract with the carrier Suzano, which, for at least one year, will assume the services offered by the group.