Who is Deborah Albuquerque’s Husband from A Fazenda 2022?

Deborah Albuquerque’s controversies in A Fazenda 2022 made the redhead’s name boom on social media.

Although the peoa has already participated in another reality show on Record with her husband, many people still wonder: who is Bruno Salomão, the “cute”?

Find out who Deborah’s husband is

Bruno Salomão with his daughter, Bella, and his wife, Deborah Albuquerque
Source: Instagram @drbrunosalomao

At 47 years old, Bruno Salomão is a doctor. He specializes in men’s health and has a background in urology. The redhead’s husband even works in nutrology.

In short, Bruno is a businessman and founding partner of Clinica Homimem Clinic.

Deborah Albuquerque’s husband’s clinic is focused on the male audience. It addresses, in short, erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation and andropause.

Nicknamed “cute” by his wife, Bruno was not born in Brazil, despite living in the country. The entrepreneur was born in Porto, Portugal. Deborah, in turn, was born in São Paulo.

Deborah and Bruno have a daughter, Bella Albuquerque, who is just 6 years old. The little girl has more than 12,000 followers on social media.

Power Couple Brazil

Bruno Salomão and Deborah Albuquerque at Power Couple Brasil
Source: Record

Bruno and Deborah participated in Power Couple Brasil in 2021. Both were nicknamed “couple phoenix” and were the runners-up of the edition.

The couple was considered favorite in partial polls that circulated on the internet. Surprisingly, Deborah and Bruno lost first place to Mari Matarazzo and Matheus Yurlei.

Power Couple was Bruno and Deborah’s first reality show. And, although the doctor is accompanying his beloved from home, he is still mentioned in A Fazenda 2022.

Deborah Albuquerque and Bruno Salomão in A Fazenda 2022
Source: Record

This Thursday, the 15th, Deborah and Deolane found each other strange and clashed at the headquarters of A Fazenda. The two, who were already having friction since the first day, lost the line and it was a shack like that.

Bruno Salomão, Deborah’s husband, came out in defense of his beloved and condemned Deolane’s statements, also reinforcing that the wife does not need to lower the level.

“I was sorry to see Deborah in this position, to naively believe that she had two friends inside the game, but who showed themselves for what they really are, in the lowest way a person can be”he said, in an interview with the portal Em Off.

The former Power Couple added that he had never seen his wife attacked in such a cruel way, but that Deborah knows how to defend herself.

“They attacked Deborah with dirty, subterranean words, which I had never seen on or off reality, but Deborah is very strong, and she doesn’t need to lower her level to stand out. The brave one has a name: Deborah”he added.

understand the fight

Deolane has developed a grudge for Shay since joining The Farm. Shay in turn accused the lawyer of having met with Petala and other pedestrians (before entering the reality show) and thus arranging plots.

While Pétala denied the alleged accusations of that encounter, Deborah said she “didn’t remember” whether or not these encounters took place. As a result Deolane was furious and said that “this lie” by Deborah could harm everyone.

In short, the lawyer stressed even more and called Deborah “[email protected] cockroach”. And the redhead said that the public wouldn’t like to see a married woman with a child receive that kind of name.

