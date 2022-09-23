WHO: Noncommunicable diseases cause 17 million premature deaths

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned today (21) that non-communicable diseases are responsible for 17 million premature deaths every year. The group includes cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory disease. The entity demanded urgent action from world leaders to combat what it refers to as the leading cause of death in the world.

WHO data show that non-communicable diseases account for almost three quarters of deaths recorded on the planet. Every year, 17 million people under the age of 70 die from this type of disease, with 86% of them living in low- and middle-income countries.

“The Covid pandemic has further exacerbated the burden of noncommunicable diseases by delaying and interrupting health care. In the first months of the pandemic, 75% of countries reported having interrupted essential services to combat non-communicable diseases due to restrictions on lockdown [confinamento].”

The WHO recalled that while all United Nations (UN) member countries have committed to reducing premature deaths from noncommunicable diseases by a third by 2030, few are currently on track to achieve the target.

“Urgent global efforts are needed to get back on track, achieve the goals of the Sustainable Development Goals and reduce premature deaths from noncommunicable diseases,” the WHO concluded.