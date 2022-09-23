Why ‘Avatar’ is a movie you need to (re)see at the cinema – 09/23/2022

In 2009, the movie on the tip of the tongue of the gang that filled the main hall of Comic-Con in San Diego was “New Moon”, the second part of the “Twilight” saga. Legions of teenagers spent the night camped in line, waiting to see their idols up close. It was beatlemania with pointed canines.

On the same day, however, the event would receive its first 3D performance. Absent from theaters for more than a decade since “Titanic”, director James Cameron was going to show audiences for the first time scenes from his sci-fi epic, “Avatar”. The presentation started. Chins dropped to the floor. And the world of cinema was never the same again.

It might have been difficult to gauge the impact of “Avatar” at that time. But it was impossible to ignore the film’s arrival some six months later, when it became one of the biggest phenomena in history. By the time the dust had settled, “Avatar” had grossed nearly $3 billion, making it the highest-grossing film of all time, where it still holds.

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) contemplates his artificial alien body Image: Disney

Almost thirteen years later, James Cameron prepares his return to the world he created with “Avatar – The Way of Water”, which opens in December. As an appetizer, the filmmaker gave the original film a shop bath, which is now returning to theaters – taking a break from the Disney + streaming platform – in an experience that seems to be the first time.

“Avatar” has undergone a very high resolution 4K restoration, and the result is evident. The copy appears to have left the lab moments before the exhibition, the image appears clearer, the sound reverberates with force and 3D has never been so immersive. Most impressively, even with a decade of advancement in film-making technology, “Avatar” still competes on an equal footing with its modern-day peers.

Wait a minute, let me make a correction: “Avatar” occupies a unique category, as nothing compares to it. Both visually and narratively, the film is testament to Cameron’s immense talent for storytelling. Although the technological leap that the film made in 2009 was tremendous, everything we see in the scene strictly obeys the plot he wanted to develop.

“Avatar” is a simple movie with a complex structure. Cameron uses a familiar “stranger in a strange land” starting point to narrate the story of ex-Marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), now paralyzed and with his lower limbs atrophied.

He is sent to the alien world called Pandora and has his consciousness transferred to an artificial body, a hybrid with the native people of the place, the Na’vi. Once on the ground, with increased mobility and strength in his new body, Jake falls in love with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), a Na’vi princess, and ends up fighting alongside her to save Pandora from a human military force.

It’s curious how “Avatar” is often perceived as a “minor” film in Cameron’s filmography. What a nonsense, a crooked perception. The filmmaker, who is a staunch environmental activist, created in fiction the mirror of a world that does not shy away from violently eliminating its own resources. It was a powerful message in 2009 that continues today as an even sharper wake-up call.

Zoe Saldana gave life to Neytiri, a native of Pandora Image: Disney

To create the emotional connection with Pandora, Cameron constructed an artificial world of overwhelming beauty. Much of the development of “Avatar” was concerned with weaving a believable biome, albeit in a fantastical context. Fauna and flora were meticulously drawn, later created in high resolution digital backdrops. The performance capture created a new level for the work of the actors. It was astonishing: the world created by the director seemed totally real.

The choice to run the film in 3D sought to expand this immersion. Unlike the usual three-dimensional effect, in which we see elements in the scene moving towards the audience, “Avatar” invited its audience to immerse themselves in that world. So the shots that set the scene last seconds longer than they could: Cameron wanted everyone in the movie theater to feel like they were on Pandora. The response to the film confirmed his instinct.

The success of “Avatar” and its use of 3D technology made every movie studio look for the tool. Even with Johnny Depp in his prime, I doubt “Alice in Wonderland,” the first major post-Avatar movie to use the feature, would hit $1 billion at the box office without 3D effects.

In ‘Avatar’, the digital characters appeared seamlessly integrated into the footage Image: Disney

The novelty, of course, became pastel de Feira. It was difficult for a major release in the early 2010s not to experience a 3D conversion. The result was often narrow-minded, as in “Thor”. Other directors, such as Paul WS Anderson, tried to study the new technology to add the extra dimension with better result. Yet no one came close to James Cameron’s excellence because, well, no one was James Cameron!

Time, however, put “Avatar” in the passenger seat. There is now a generation that knows the cinema show through superhero adventures. Not only that: pop culture has come to deal more and more with intellectual property in a ubiquitous sensory onslaught. We watch the movie, consume dozens of related products, decorate the shelves with miniatures, surround ourselves with what makes us relive the experience even in our routine.

“Avatar” had none of that. The film emerged when social networks did not even dream of the incessant bombardment of the contemporary world. New adventures with characters that are popular with the public appear at ever-shorter intervals. In 2009, for example, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had two films released in the previous year. In 2022, there will be eight products between films and series.

James Cameron directs Sam Worthington on the set of ‘Avatar’ Image: Disney

The return of “Avatar” to theaters is the best example of “show, don’t tell” pop culture can have. After a year of pandemic, coinciding with the explosion of streaming, it takes a spectacle to encourage the public to once again embrace the experience of watching a movie surrounded by strangers in a dark room.

Tom Cruise understood this mystique and held on to his “Top Gun: Maverick” so it wouldn’t be a “simultaneous release” or a showcase to leverage some streaming. As a result, it secured the highest grossing of 2022 so far. The return of “Avatar” amplifies this spectacle by reminding us how much 3D is not an accessory, but a powerful creative tool. It will whet our appetite until the arrival of “O Caminho da Água”.

James Cameron calls himself a changed man. More zen. Makes sure that the irascible, terrifying subject of his team in “The Abyss,” “Terminator 2,” “True Lies” and “Titanic” is left behind. But he doesn’t doubt his unyielding commitment to change cinema once again with his new film. When reviewing “Avatar” in the movies, he can understand that he may, once again, be right.