Why did Christopher Scarver kill Jeffery Dahmer?

Jeffery Dahmer was arrested in 1991 and sentenced to life in prison on each of the murder charges against him, totaling 15 life sentences. He was incarcerated at Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

But while inside the prison, Dahmer was brutally murdered by Christopher J. Scarver, another convicted murderer and an inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution.

Who killed Jeffrey Dahmer and why?

On the day of his death, Dahmer, Christopher J. Scarver and Jesse Anderson were assigned to clean the gym’s bathroom.

When the three were left unattended, Christopher allegedly used a metal bar to beat Jeffrey Dahmer to death. When the officers returned, Christopher J. Scarver confessed to the murders and said:

“God told me to do this. Jesse Anderson and Jeffrey Dahmer are dead.”

He later revealed that Jeffrey often used his image of a cannibal and serial killer to insult and disrespect other inmates. He also reportedly had a dark sense of humor and would imitate eating body parts with prison food and ketchup.

Many prisoners were reportedly unhappy with Jeffrey. Reports claim that Jeffrey and Anderson mocked Christopher shortly before he attacked them. Christopher J. Scarver was sentenced to two more life sentences in addition to the one he was serving.

Where is Christopher Scarver today?

Christopher Scarver is currently serving his sentence at the Centennial Correctional Facility in Colorado. He was already serving time in prison before he killed Dahmer and Anderson. After that, he was sentenced to two additional life sentences.

In 2005, Scarver filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility, claiming they “subjected him to conditions of extreme sensory deprivation and social isolation despite his severe mental illness and were deliberately indifferent to his serious mental health needs”.

His case was dismissed by a district court judge, which he unsuccessfully appealed in 2006.

Later, along with some other mentally ill prisoners, Scarver was transferred from Wisconsin prison.

scarver wrote and published some poetry booksentitled:

‘A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste’,

‘Pain: Poetry of Christopher J. Scarver’, ‘

The Child Left Behind: Poetry of Christopher J. Scarver’,

‘The Rich Get Richer and the Poor Stay in Prison’.

In 2014, the Scarver’s sonwho was born shortly after Scarver was sent to prison, spoke to CNN about how Scarver kept in touch with him and helped him through times when he thought he was going the wrong way.