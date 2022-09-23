Why did Deolane and Thomaz disagree on reality?

The confinement time of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) has already started to shake the friendships of the house. This is the case of Deolane and Thomaz, who are finding each other strange and starting a rivalry. The pair have known each other since before the reality show, but are not getting along as well as expected.

At the beginning of the game, Deolane and Thomaz were part of the same group and shared their strategies. However, as the days went by, the two distanced themselves due to the proximity of the former “Carousel” (SBT) with Deborah and Shay – declared opponents of the lawyer.

Understand the beef between Deolane and Thomaz

From the moment MC Kevin’s widow noticed the actor’s “change of side”, she commented to her allies – among them Bia, Pétala, Tiago, Moranguinho, Lucas and Vini – that Larissa Manoela’s ex-boyfriend uses “friends” when it suits you.

“I don’t know if I’m right, but I think Thomaz uses us when it suits him. And then he wants to be the ‘peace’ person. I don’t like that,” she said at the time.

She continued her reasoning: “He saw that his group strategy wasn’t going to work. He’s also seen that I’m skittish and that nobody bosses me around. So it’s no use wanting to use the group I’m in and like when it suits him.” .

The situation between Deolane and Thomaz only got worse when the lawyer pinned the former “Carousel” saying that he “was changing sides and selling himself for little”.

A Fazenda 2022: Deolane pinned Thomaz during conversation Image: Playback/PlayPlus

One afternoon, when she was sitting in the living room, the influencer commented: “What’s up, Thomaz Costa, Deborah’s friend? You sold yourself for very little”.

“Sold out?” asked the actor, confused. “For Deborah. For very little. For her to help you. If selling is not just for money. It’s also helpful”, clarified the lawyer, who heard a “so what?”.

She continued: “Just to help you take care of the horse. And now you keep talking well about her because she helped you”. “I don’t speak well of her”, replied Thomaz.

“It’s not just her helping you. It’s her helping you and you changing your stance on her,” Deolane said. “And am I obliged to be against her?”, asked the pawn.

“It’s not being forced. Everyone does what they want in here. You, I already identified a few days ago… You create a business and then you ‘jump’, to be okay. It’s normal, it’s everyone’s game When you have a chance to talk about someone, to unmask, you’re the first to keep quiet. My fights were me [a responsável]. I hit the chest. I just don’t run away later,” the lawyer continued.

The Farm 2022: Thomaz distanced himself from Deolane in confinement Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Lucas, who is also a friend of the actor outside the house, showed that he agrees with Deolane’s thinking and has already commented that the boy can “change sides” at any time.

“It will do just like Bruno. Disband and go to the other side”, said the also ex-“Carousel”. “I want you to take it in the c*”, the lawyer reacted. She followed: “Falseness near me no”.

In the latest chapter of the duo’s disagreement, Deolane declared that Thomaz is no longer one of her priorities within the house.

“I’m not looking for much fun with Thomaz, no… Very bipolar and I don’t have the patience”, he said. “He is no longer my priority in the rest of my life,” he added.

