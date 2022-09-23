Why has the Auxílio Brasil consignment not yet been released?

Differences in the government regarding the setting of the interest ceiling for the Auxílio Brasil consignment is what has caused the delay in the release

Beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil are anxiously awaiting the official release of the payroll loan contract. However, the regulation of this new type of credit has taken a long time, although the decree has already been signed more than a month ago.

The disagreements in the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government regarding the setting of the interest ceiling for the Auxílio Brasil consignment is what has caused the delay in the release.

Thus, daily meetings have been held by the Ministry of Citizenship to discuss the matter. The technicians say that the payroll that includes this vulnerable population needs a limit on the interest charged by the banks.

According to the technicians, the interest limit must be at least equal to that of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) – 2.14% monthly or 26% annually. Internally, the Minister of Citizenship also defends that there is a ceiling on interest rates.

However, the implementation of the consignment with the use of Auxílio Brasil as a guarantee has caused divergences. Since the measure is considered a stimulus to the indebtedness of the vulnerable population.

When will the Auxílio Brasil consignment be released?

In short, the release of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan depends on the regulation of the complementary rules of the Ministry of Citizenship. However, they have not yet been published.

However, many financial institutions are already offering the simulation of the payroll loan, so that the beneficiaries can analyze the alternatives and choose in which institution they will contract the credit.

In summary, each financial institution qualified to operate with the credit modality will define the total value of the loans. Thus, there is no fixed amount, however, some institutions are already studying the release of amounts between R$ 2 thousand and R$ 2,500.00.

Consignment of Aid Brazil

The Auxílio Brasil payroll loan may be contracted by the beneficiaries of the social program. In this way, the loan installments will be automatically deducted from the contracting party’s benefit. According to the rules of the modality, up to 40% of the aid may be committed.

