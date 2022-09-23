Why the CBF won’t show Neymar’s “Fifa” record if he beats Pelé’s goals in the national team | Brazilian Team

How many goals does Pelé have for the Brazilian team? Anyone typing this question into internet search engines may be confused. The criterion recently established by FIFA – counting games only between teams – “disappeared” with 18 goals from the King with the most famous shirt in the world. The case is practically a matter of honor for the CBF to value old and traditional brands of Brazilian football. One of them, Pele’s record, 95 goals .

Neymar is very close to the King’s mark in the FIFA count. In this one, Pele has 77 goals and Neymar, 74.

Top-5 top scorers of the National Team in FIFA’s accounts Player goals Games Average Skin 77 92 0.84 Neymar 74 119 0.62 Ronaldo 62 98 0.63 Romario 55 70 0.79 Zico 48 71 0.68

Top-5 top scorers in the CBF accounts Player goals Games Average Skin 95 115 0.83 Neymar 74 119 0.62 Ronaldo 67 103 0.65 Zico 66 89 0.74 Romario 56 74 0.76

In the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia, this Friday and next Tuesday, there is the expectation of more goals from the PSG star, who is going through a great phase with 11 goals in 11 matches for his club this season, in addition to nine assists.

But the CBF will not make any special mention in this case. This is because the King, who has already sent so many affectionate messages to Neymar, will continue as the top scorer in the history of the Selection in the criteria of the entity. At least for a while.

1 of 3 — Photo: Infoesporte — Photo: Infoesporte

+ Thiago Silva turns 38, wins documentary and reaches historic milestone as a defender in the national team

CBF historian and author of books about the centenary history of the Brazilian team, journalist Antônio Carlos Napoleão works as a guardian of these brands. He works to digitize the forgotten memories of Brazilian football. The idea is to make available on the CBF website, when ready, a gigantic database that includes the rescue of lineups, games and goals in all times of the Selection.

– The FIFA date was created in 2002. What do you do with what you have from 2002 onwards? There were friendly games against state teams in the 1960s and 1970s and the stadiums were always overcrowded, overcrowded, with very high rents – recalls Napoleão.

It is precisely these matches, against matches and clubs, that do not enter FIFA’s accounts. Pele scored against Malmö and AIK (from Sweden), Inter Milan (Italy), Atletico Madrid (Spain), Guadalajara and Léon (Mexico), Bahia, Atlético-MG, Pernambuco National Team and Amazon National Team.

It is worth noting that it was not just the King who suffered from the “loss” of goals in some counts. Neymar’s goals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics are also not considered, as the tournament is played by under-23 teams.

2 of 3 Neymar and Pele together, in Paris, in 2019 — Photo: Reproduction Instagram Neymar and Pele together in Paris in 2019 — Photo: Reproduction Instagram

Currently 30 years old, Neymar has played 119 times for the national team, which gives an average of 0.62 goals per match in FIFA criteria. Pele played with hopscotch on 92 occasions, with an average of 0.84 goals per game.

With the hopscotch, Neymar won the 2013 Confederations Cup and the Superclássico das Américas in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2018. The striker also won Olympic gold in 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, but the competition does not enter the game accounts officials as it is played by under-23 teams.

Pelé, on the other hand, has a much more extensive curriculum for the Seleção in terms of titles. The King won three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), one Atlantic Cup (1960), two Roca Cups (1957 and 1963), three Oswaldo Cruz Cups (1958, 1962 and 1968), in addition to the Bernardo O’ Cup Higgins (1959).

See too:

+ Smart ring is the weapon of the Selection to control sleep and accelerate recovery of athletes

+ Which team “provided” the most goals for the Selection? Check out!

Antônio Carlos Napoleão remembers a recent conversation with Edu, former Santos left winger and world champion in 1970, about the opening of the Vivaldão stadium, in Manaus, which was rebuilt for the 2014 World Cup. In that match, in 1969, Pelé scored a goal. It was part of the preparation for the Mexico Cup.

– Edu reminded me that there were a lot of people, they were people going out through the thief. There was no place. You enter the field, with an official uniform, charging tickets, with a refereeing trio… how can you not give it an official stamp? What worries me a lot about this is that, for example, in 2002, Pelé, Rivelino, Zico, Jarizinho, these guys didn’t play anymore. What do you do with their goal? – asks the historian, before venting:

– I even hope that someone beats this (Pele’s) mark soon. That’s where all the suffering ends. In Europe, for example, they do not take into account a goal from the Campeonato Paulista. But, why? Because their country is an egg and Brazil is huge. There are some things that become Europeanized. For me, they (from FIFA, from Europe) would never demystify these brands if they were theirs. I doubt!

+ See the World Cup table