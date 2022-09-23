Will iPhones have FOLDING screens? How will this technology work?

In recent years, iPhones have had several major updates. Currently, Apple plans several changes for the next version of the smartphone. Apparently, the company will invest in an unprecedented change in the design of the devices. So the public wants to know: when will iPhones with foldable screens become available for purchase?

And not only that: the new version of the iPhone must also adopt innovative technology that allows the “self-repair” of the screens – something that can bring great savings to the company’s customers. We explain below everything you need to know about the news: see how they work and when they will be officially released.

Apple is working on foldable iPhones

According to recent rumors, Apple is working on creating a foldable iPhone. With the filing of the company’s new patents, these rumors increased. In the unpublished documentation, it is possible to see a reference to elements that “heal themselves”. In other words, a new iPhone model must adopt technology similar to the G Flex device (from LG), which has “self-repair” on its back.

How does the new technology work?

The patent in question was called “Electronic Devices with Flexible Display Coverage Layers”, and it appears that it is intended to create a new system to mitigate the damage that usually happens to the iPhone screen, whether from constant use or potential accidents.

The document also indicates that the foldable iPhone screen would have three main parts. Two of them would be rigid elements, and the other would have a flexible aspect that would allow the union of the two ends in the highest part of the “hinge”.

Finally, the patent also indicates that this new version of the iPhone (still unnamed) would have the ability to self-correct the scratches, signs of use and notches on the display. The screen, therefore, should present a more elastic appearance than in previous versions of the device.

When will it be possible to buy iPhones with foldable screens?

The news that we mentioned above, at least so far, are just rumors. After all, Apple has yet to officially announce the updates. Therefore, the changes do not yet have an implementation date. If confirmed by Apple, the folding screens and the “self-repair” of the iPhone should be available in the next versions of the device. Typically, Apple releases a new iPhone every year. The latest version is iPhone 14 (released September 7, 2022).