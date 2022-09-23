Will Nubank close in Brazil? Company denies rumors after going public

In the last week, the Nubank announced a change to the Brazilian Depositary Receipt (BDRs), a program that tracks the New York Stock Exchange. However, customers began to wonder if Nubank would close after the move, but the bank confirmed that it will continue to function normally for Brazilians.

This Thursday (22), the Nubank announced in an official note that it will not close, as many customers questioned. According to the information, fintech is booming and plans to build a company that will continue to function for decades to come.

“The consistent growth figures, the adjusted capital of US$ 3.9 billion, the launches of new products and functionalities and the strong expansion of the customer base prove the solidity of Nubank’s business”, it was described in an official statement.

The bank will continue to be listed on the Brazilian stock exchange (B3), in addition to continuing to trade on the NYSE, the New York Stock Exchange. The bank will continue to be listed on the Brazilian stock exchange (B3), in addition to continuing to trade on the NYSE, the New York Stock Exchange. Source: Nubank

Brazilian Depositary Receipt

Upon making the change in the BDR program, the bank’s board of directors approved the start of delisting on the Brazilian stock exchange. However, this means that it will no longer be traded as level 1 and will be level 3, as the company is registered abroad – that is, it does not mean that the company will close.

With the novelty, Nubank may no longer follow the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), but will need to respond to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the body that regulates the financial market in the United States.

“You can rest assured that nothing changes for customers. On the contrary, Nubank continues to grow, with an efficient business model and profit in its operations in Brazil”, Nubank adds.

