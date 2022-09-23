With strong government investments in health, more than 33 million people have already recovered from Covid-19

As of September 2022, there were an estimated 614 million global cases of COVID-19. About 593 million people have recovered from the disease, while there have been 6.5 million deaths. The United States, India and Brazil are among the countries hardest hit by the pandemic. With heavy investments in the health area, the federal government managed to reach the mark of more than 33 million Brazilians recovered from the disease.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus is the seventh known coronavirus to infect humans. Its emergence makes it the third in recent years to cause widespread infectious disease after the viruses responsible for SARS and MERS. An ongoing problem is that viruses mutate naturally as they try to survive. New variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in Brazil, but thanks to investments in the country’s public health, transmission has been steadily reduced.

The vast and unique nature of the SUS provided the perfect backdrop for the country’s rapid fight against coronavirus. In addition, a similar approach is now employed for other common and important diseases, which could transform the quality of evidence supporting treatments for millions of people in Brazil.

While the pandemic will eventually end, the virus itself is here to stay. Everyone is different, but most people with COVID-19 will have a mild illness and recover within a few days, especially if they are up to date with their vaccinations. Your recovery will depend on your age, general health, and the severity of your symptoms.

According to the latest epidemiological bulletin released this Thursday (22), about 33,779,588 people are already cured of the disease. Across the country, 142,755 cases are being monitored, according to information from Agência Brasil. Investing heavily in health and vaccination protocols, SUS has already applied 482.2 million doses to the population.