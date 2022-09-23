Woody Allen says he never confirmed theory about retiring

Recently, there was an alleged announcement that Woody Allen would be ending his career and seeking the long-awaited retirement. However, on Sunday, September 18, Allen himself stated that this whole story was nothing more than lies and that he is not preparing to take on retirement, at least not yet.

The manifestation of director Woody Allen took place through the availability of a note in which the filmmaker openly declared that he would not retire, although the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia stated otherwise.

Also, during the demonstration, Woody Allen commented that even though he is 86 years old, he would only accept retirement after he was able to complete his 50th film, in addition to his next project, titled “Wasp 22”, which, currently, , is in production in France.

The idea that Woody Allen would retire came from information provided by himself in a live broadcast, in which the director was in the company of actor Alec Baldwin, held in June.

During the broadcast, Allen publicly commented that he had lost, at that moment, the emotion and enthusiasm of producing films, that’s because people were no longer so excited to move to theaters.

But, as we mentioned above, the real information has come to light and, according to the filmmaker himself, he will not retire before his goals are fulfilled.

Check out below an excerpt from the statement made available by the director, in which he speaks of himself in the third person:

“Woody Allen never said he was retiring nor did he say he was writing another novel. He said he was thinking about not making movies as making movies that go straight or very quickly to streaming platforms is not so pleasant for him as he is a big lover of the cinematic experience. He currently has no intention of retiring and is very excited to be in Paris shooting his new film, which will be the 50th..”

Initially, the idea that Woody Allen would accept retirement seemed plausible, given that he already has a long career with incredible work and is for decades the center of controversies, which have arisen through his adopted daughter named Dylan Farrow.

Farrow claimed that Woody Allen would have committed sexual abuse in 1992 and this story, several times, came to light, but only gained more prominence after it appeared in the posts of the “#MeToo” movement.

