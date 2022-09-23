Xbox Series sold more than PS5 in Japan

After its spectacular historic debut in Japan, Splatoon 3 continues to sell at a good pace and with more than 500,000 units shipped from Japanese physical stores in one week, it is now over 2 million units sold.

Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline was the big debut of the week and sold over 220,000 units in its early days, with nearly 144,000 units belonging to the Nintendo Switch version.

The launch of Square Enix and Splatoon 3 helped keep the Nintendo Switch highly appealing and more than 127,000 units of the console’s various models were sold.

The Xbox Series recorded sales of over 14,000 units and was ahead of the PlayStation 5, which recorded sales of slightly over 11,000 units. The overwhelming majority of sales are represented by the Xbox Series S, which continues to enjoy high demand among the Japanese.

Here are the tables:

[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 9/9/22) – 506,610 (2,441,290) [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 143,836 (New) [PS4] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 48,100 (New) [PS5] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 28,371 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,661 (4,837,415) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,463 (732,175) [NSW] Trinity Trigger (FuRyu, 09/15/22) – 6,698 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,629 (2,792,678) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 5,027 (888,934) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 7/12/18) – 4,720 (4,976,532)