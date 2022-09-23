Xiaomi CIVI 2 has the look and specifications revealed – Tudo em Tecnologia

Xiaomi is preparing to make official a new mid-range smartphone called Xiaomi CIVI 2. The company has already confirmed the official launch date, which will take place in China on September 27th. And now, more details of the smartphone have been confirmed.

According to an official teaser shared by the company, the Xiaomi CIVI 2 will feature a triple rear camera setup. According to Xiaomi, there will be a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with f/1.8 aperture. In addition, the Chinese guarantees that the device will take higher quality night photos compared to the previous model.

The Xiaomi CIVI 2 screen also had its design confirmed in another teaser. Unlike the current model, the new device will feature a dual front camera setup, including two 32MP sensors. Interestingly, Apple also utilized two camera sensors on the front for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.

As for other features, the device is also expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and a flashy design just like the first-gen CIVI. However, the other features of this smartphone are still a mystery.

