Zaquieu admits to having killed Tenório and gets in trouble

The final stretch of Pantanal will be full of twists.

The adrenaline will be so much that zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) will believe he is responsible for the death of tenorio (Murilo Benicio) in wetland. Is that the ex-butler will help Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) to take revenge on the land grabber, after being raped by him in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

The pawn will join forces and will have the help of the faithful friend zaquieu and a zagaia to kill the land grabbers and finally be able to live happily alongside his mother. gutta (Julia Dalavi).

Wounded, the character of Murilo Benício will be dragged by an anaconda to a river full of piranhas, having a tragic outcome and paying for all his cruelties in wetland.

zaquieu will be shot during the clash with tenorio and will also have shot the life of the villain of the nine o’clock soap opera Globe. Wounded, the newest pawn of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will not even realize that he was not responsible for the death of his zuleica (Aline Borges).

Linguarudo, the character of Silvero Pereira will arrive telling everyone that he was responsible for the death of tenorio. The conversation will soon reach the ears of Renato (Gabriel Santana), who will seek revenge and challenge the butler to a gun fight.

on the day of death tenorio, Marcelo (Lucas Leto) will have traveled to Campo Grande, where he will discover a macabre secret of his father’s past. About that, Renato will run to the farm José Leoncio and will promise to avenge his father’s death.

JUMA WILL TAKE ACTION

However, when the land grabber’s heir arrives on José Leôncio’s land, he will be welcomed by Juma (Alanis Guillen). Maria Marruá’s daughter (Juliana Paes) will aim a shotgun at the invader.

The jaguar girl will threaten Renato, saying that she is going to kill him and throw the body to the piranhas. “You shouldn’t have come here, you little shit”, says Jove’s wife (Jesuíta Barbosa). “He killed my father,” the boy will reply.

“And how many men has your father not already killed? Finish him, Juma. He is of the same race as that ‘mardito’”, says Muda (Bella Campos), encouraging her friend to take the invader’s life. At this moment, Marcelo (Lucas Leto), will arrive at the farm looking for him and will ask the root pantaneira not to take the boy’s life.

“I had it at the police station”will explain the character of Lucas Letoaccording to information from TV Prime. Marcelo will reveal that he pulled the criminal record of tenorio and discovered that his father was a squatter, a profiteer, an unproductive landowner, as the Renato.

“He met the same end he gave so many people. Unfortunately, this is the truth.”will shoot Marceloleaving the brother in shock at wetland. With every enlightened revelation, Renato he will quickly reflect on what he heard from his brother about his father’s criminal life and give up on the terrible plan for revenge.

The two brothers will unite and return to the farm that belonged to the land grabbers. There, they will work with the cattle and will remain with their mother on the nine o’clock soap opera. Globe.