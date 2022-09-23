Zeca Pagodinho refuses to take a picture with a fan: ‘Sometime like this?’ | celebrities



Zeca Pagodinho denies photo with fan and divides opinions on the webReproduction / Instagram

Rio – Zeca Pagodinho is making waves on social media after refusing to take a picture with a fan. On Thursday morning, the 63-year-old singer was walking in a shopping mall in Rio when he was approached by Gustavo Correa. The student recorded the moment on social media and was ironic when commenting on the sambista’s reaction.

“Thanks for the love, Zeca, I’m your fan”, wrote the boy when publishing the video on Instagram Stories. In the record, Gustavo asked to pose with the artist, who replied: “Ah, what’s that? At a time like this?”, snapped Zeca.

Afterwards, the young man returned to Stories to clarify that he was not upset with the singer and joked about the reason that would have caused the musician’s refusal. “Guys, let’s face it. He must have a hangover. It’s almost eleven in the morning and we’re asking to take a picture with the guy… Big hangover”, Gustavo said.

On Twitter, Zeca’s attitude divided the fans’ opinion: “What a horror. Artists have to put up with it and have patience for the fan! We, mere mortals, swallow frogs every day to earn our little money. They earn ‘money’ and don’t want to smile for the photo? Spare me”, detonated an internet user. Another person defended the singer: “I pass all possible cloths to Zeca Pagodinho. I have few ideas too, I understand you”, she said.

In July of this year, Zeca Pagodinho was one of the guests on the podcast “Mano a Mano”, presented by Mano Brown. During the chat, the samba singer warned that he doesn’t feel comfortable taking pictures on the street: “I don’t like to take pictures, especially in Xerém, because it’s the only place I sit in the square, read the newspaper, have a beer, I go to the fair. Somewhere I want to be Jessé, and that place has to be Xerém”, he declared.

Check out:

