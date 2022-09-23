Zenit pronounces on the sale of Yuri Alberto

Credit: Disclosure

The 2023 market is intense, especially given the fact that teams don’t want to waste time before the 2022 World Cup where things must stop. Therefore, the concern about the future of Yuri Alberto, at Corinthians, begins to emerge. Especially with the final stretch of your loan coming up. At 21, the athlete is on loan until next season’s goal.

According to journalist Fábio Aleixo, Zenit director Alexander Medvedev, the club has not yet received any contact from Corinthians. Yuri Alberto, however, has a signal from the São Paulo team that should be bought at the end of the loan contract with the Russian team.

Yuri Alberto was sold for millions

Before returning to Brazil, Yuri Alberto was traded by Internacional for a high price. Zenit paid 25 million euros for the player at the opportunity. In the Russian club, the athlete stood out in a short time, but due to the war and his desire to return, Corinthians became the desired option for the return.

To compose the arrival of Yuri, Corinthians lent two players from Zenit. Mantuan and Ivan are in Russia and can now help the São Paulo team to keep the athlete in the next season. The negotiation now begins with many chapters until the end of the 2023 target loan period.

São Paulo agenda

In fifth, with 44 points, Corinthians continues its preparation for the big decision of the Copa do Brasil. Yuri Alberto’s team faces Atlético-GO in the return of the Brasileirão Serie A scheduled for next Wednesday (28), at 19:00, at Arena de Itaquera.

In addition to Yuri Alberto, coach Vítor Pereira also has his life in doubt. Even thinking about the current season, 2023 continues to haunt the future of Corinthians.