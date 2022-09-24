12 times series characters switched actors

Remember the characters who changed interpreters in series!

If you follow the universe of series, then you have probably already come across a very curious phenomenon in this field: that character who changes actors, either mid-season or in between. There is not always a reason for this, which means that, often, this substitution is made without further explanation to the public and, when we realize it, we are like that meme from Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the TV.

With that in mind, here we have selected the 12 times in which series characters switched actors! Which one stuck in your head the most? Don’t forget to comment!