2023 Health Funds Shrink and Lose Transparency with Secret Budget Amendments, Experts Say | Keeping an eye on the budget

The Health budget should become even more scarce and unequal in 2023. A scenario that, according to experts, can make it difficult to meet demands dammed by the pandemic, such as exams and elective surgeries, and aggravate chronic problems of the public system, which suffers from long lines , lack of professionals and lack of beds.

The budget proposal for next year, sent by the Ministry of Economy to the National Congress at the end of August, foresees R$ 149.9 billion for expenses in this strategic area. It is the lowest value since 2019 and only BRL 39 million above the minimum established by lawwhich requires, at least, that the amounts are corrected for the inflation of the previous period.

Health Budget In BRL billion Source: Ministry of Economy

In addition to the loss of funds, there is still the fear of loss of quality of expenditure. This is because almost R$ 10 billion of the so-called rapporteur’s amendments, known as “secret budget”, were used to compose the minimum amount needed in Health for 2023, which, according to analysts, will harm the planning of actions in the sector (see further down in this report).

1 of 1 Keeping an Eye on the Budget — Photo: Arte/g1 Keeping an Eye on the Budget — Photo: Arte/g1

According to a survey by the Brazilian Health Economics Association (ABrES), a non-profit civil society, the cap rule, which prevented a real increase (above inflation) in expenses in the area, withdrew R$ 36.9 billion from SUS between 2018 and 2022. And it should withdraw another R$ 22.7 billion in 2023.

Before the ceiling, which came into effect in 2017, the government should invest 15% of current net revenue in health actions. By this criterion, it would be a minimum expense of BRL 172.6 billion in 2023. An amount higher than the BRL 149.9 billion foreseen in next year’s budget.

According to a joint bulletin by the Budget Consultancies of the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate, in order to reach R$ 149.9 billion in health expenditure (minimum required by the spending ceiling rule), the government considered that R$ 9, 7 billion of tax amendments (individual and bench) and R$ 9.9 billion of amendments by the general rapporteur (secret budget) will be allocated in this area.

The consultancies point out that, according to the Constitution, half of the amount of individual amendments (R$ 5.9 billion) is allocated to this area. As for state bench amendments, although there is no regulation linking this allocation, the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) of 2023 authorizes that up to half of the reserve provided for these amendments (R$ 3.8 billion) be stamped for Health.

As for the rapporteur’s amendments, there is no rule that obliges the allocation to Health. These amendments became known as “secret budget” due to the lack of transparency and equity in the distribution of resources.

Data from the Brazilian Health Economics Association (ABrES) show that, during the Bolsonaro government alone, the percentage of participation of parliamentary amendments in the health budget almost tripled.

Participation of parliamentary amendments in the Health budget Value considers all types of amendments. Percentage of 2023 considers the budget proposal, while the others consider the budget of the year. Source: Brazilian Association of Health Economics

And, while parliamentary amendments gain space in the Health budget, fundamental programs in the portfolio shrink. Compared to 2022, the value of rapporteur amendments grew by 22% and that of impositions, 13%.

Already the funds for the following actions by the Ministry of Health fell:

↓ 61.2% structuring the stork network;

↓ 59% Popular Pharmacy;

↓ 59% Indigenous health;

↓ 56% Health and Health training;

↓ 46.4% cancer control;

↓ 36.8% National Immunization Program.

The data were compiled by ABrES and compare the 2022 budget with the 2023 budget proposal sent by the government to Congress.

Budget and Health experts consulted by the GloboNews and fur g1consider that relying on parliamentary amendments, especially those of the rapporteur, to compose the minimum expenditure on Health weakens the planning of the area, in addition to affecting the transparency and control of expenses.

The prosecutor of the Public Ministry of Accounts of São Paulo, Élida Graziane, says that the resource destined via amendments “is not an allocation that passes through the technical scrutiny of the real priority of the sector”.

“This breaks the planning that the mayors and governors did. Because the parliamentarian, when he sends an amendment that is a rapporteur or even the tax amendment, he is not concerned with health planning, he is not concerned with what is the real need of each state, each municipality, with the survey of epidemiological risk, the health needs of the population”, he said.

Gil Castello Branco, founder of Associação Contas Abertas, assesses that there is a risk of loss of quality in the execution of health expenses.

“The application of the constitutional minimum for Health needs to comply, by the Constitution, with a series of requirements, such as the epidemiological, socioeconomic and population profile of states and municipalities. [código das emendas de relator] has a political and electoral profile and would hardly follow these requirements.”

Inequality in the application of resources

Adriano Massuda, a public health doctor and professor at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV Saúde), adds that there is a risk of increasing inequality in the health system, which already suffers from distortions. He states that the lack of method in the distribution of resources makes some places have, for example, idle equipment, while other regions are left unattended.

“I’ve already seen cases in which in a UPA you had the situation of having three X-ray machines destined by parliamentary amendment, because it doesn’t take into account what is present in that region, from the point of view of infrastructure, of equipment”, he quoted.

Ligia Bahia, physician and professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) shows the same concern. “We may need nuclear magnetic resonance equipment in a particular hospital. But this is not the hospital that this or that parliamentarian prefers. So this investment will occur, but not necessarily in a place that should be prioritized”, she laments.

“These resources, which are already scarce, need to be allocated in the best possible way. We can no longer allow in the country that we have waste in Health. And these resources allocated through amendments are the formula for having waste, for having corruption , and these are things that we have to avoid”, says Adriano Massuda.

Regarding the spending ceiling rule, the Accounts attorney Élida Graziane explains that the Health area has costs higher than the country’s official inflation, measured by the IPCA. She cites as additional pressure factors equipment and medicines purchased in dollars, the expansion of demand for SUS and the aging of the population.

“And none of that is taken into account. A rule that improves the ceiling should certainly take into account this perspective that the Health area has very peculiar demands. An inflation of its own”, defends Graziane.

José Roberto Afonso, professor at the Instituto Brasiliense de Direito Público (IDP) and specialist in public accounts, sees the need to rebuild Brazilian fiscal institutions.

“You put a spending cap on the Constitution and you pass successive constitutional amendments ignoring that cap. There is a Fiscal Responsibility Law, which is in force, everyone praises the law, but, in practice, we see a succession of disrespect for the principle, the culture of fiscal responsibility”, he says.

In this scenario, Afonso defends the consolidation of the rules in a single law, with the objective of “harmonizing and giving consistency and coherence” to this legislation, and a broad national debate on the country’s priorities. “We have funding problems in health, education, public security, social security, in several areas. But we don’t have a debate about where we are and where we want to go and about our priorities, since it’s not possible to attend to everything at the same time.”

He also highlights that about 85% of Brazilian government expenditure in the area of ​​Health is carried out by states and municipalities: “So, this public health discussion is, above all, a discussion of the Brazilian federation.”

Wanted to comment on the report, the Ministries of Economy and Health did not comment.

Faced with the progressive increase in mandatory expenditures and the analysis that the spending ceiling tends to lead to an “administrative and political infeasibility” in the coming years, both the government of President Jair Bolsonaro and the candidates best positioned in the polls are already articulated to change the rules.

PT candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been talking about ending the spending ceiling, while the economic team of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is carrying out studies to exchange the spending ceiling for targets for public debt as the main anchor of the public Accounts.