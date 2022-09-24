“30 million euros”; With João Gomes in the sights of Europe, Flamengo enters the dispute for the ‘star’ steering wheel of Serie B

Flamengo renewed the contract of midfielder João Gomes, 21, until 2027 and placed an astronomical release clause to ward off polls of Brazilian rivals. To take the Cria do Ninho from the team, the intended Club would have to pay R$ 400 million. For foreign teams, the fine reaches around R$ 300 million.

However, European clubs seem willing to pay the millionaire figure to have João Gomes on the squad. Since the beginning of the week, news about Real Madrid’s interest has been circulating on the web but, according to manager Marcos Braz, no proposal has been put on the table. However, the trend for 2023 is for this status to change.

Therefore, Flamengo acts quickly in mapping possible replacements for the revelation steering wheel. And one of them appeared in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, and has been one of the highlights of Ponte Preta in the competition: it is Wallison, 25 years old, whose economic rights belong to Macaca and Athletic, from Minas Gerais.

According to information on the portal Fla Review, Rubro-Negro has a meeting scheduled with the athlete’s agent for this Monday (26), and conversations between the parties can turn into a proposal. However, the Most Beloved is not alone in the dispute. Athletico-PR is also interested in Wallisson and has already made a proposal, but it was considered below by Ponte Preta, who refused. With a recently renewed contract until 2027, the midfielder’s termination penalty is 30 million euros, approximately R$160 million at the current price.