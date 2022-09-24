4-day working week is approved by companies under test in the UK; How is it seen in Brazil?

Four-day-a-week workday with no impact on salary: whereas until recently it seemed impossible it passed the test – at least in the UK.

The project “The 4-Day Week Global” (four days a week, in free translation) has been experimenting, since June, with the journey modality that involves 3,330 employees from 73 companies operating in the United Kingdom. In it, the professional receives 100% of the salary, working 80% of the time in exchange for a commitment to maintain 100% productivity, a model that became known as 100-80-100.

Recent survey carried out by the “The 4-Day Week Global” together with employees and companies, they show that the model has obtained great adherence in the test and will be definitively incorporated in corporations.

Among the 73 companies participating in the survey, 41 of them responded to the preliminary study. Regarding the level of productivity of professionals, 95% of the companies stated that the level was maintained or improved. Where: 46% said that their business productivity “has remained at the same level”; 34% report that it “improved a little” and 15% stated that it “improved significantly.

The majority of respondents (88%) reported that the four-day week is working “well” for their business in this testing phase. Regarding the maintenance of the format, after the end of the tests in December, 86% of the respondents said that it is “extremely likely” and/or “likely” that they will maintain the four working days per week.

Regarding how smooth the transition to a four-day week was (with 5 being ‘extremely smooth’ and ‘1’ being ‘extremely challenging’): 29% of respondents selected a grade of ‘5’, 49% selected a grade of ‘4’ and 20% selected ‘3’. The “Global 4-Day Week”, which will be tested until December, has the support of the global consultancy Autonomy, in addition to the help of researchers from the University of Cambridge, Oxford University and Boston College. Several similar initiatives have already been replicated in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Spain also announced the workload reduction measure last year.

Future of work? Joe O’Connor, the project’s CEO, says the four-day week seeks to develop the foundations for the future of work, in all sizes of business and in almost all industries.

Claire Daniels, CEO of Trio Media, a marketing agency and one of the participating companies, says that the modality under test was extremely successful. “Productivity remained high, with an increase in staff well-being coupled with 44% better financial performance. ”

Sharon Platts, head of human resources at Outcomes First, a company that serves and assists youth and adults with autism and other needs, adds that the four-day week has been transformative.

“We are very pleased to see the increase in productivity and production. We were also able to make the format work in our education services, which we thought would be much more challenging. While it is still early days, our confidence in continuing the format after the test is growing, and the impact on the well-being of professionals has been observed.”

The preliminary result did not collect data from companies that are having some type of difficulty or criticism of the format, but O’Connor points out that for some companies, especially those with more conservative cultures, are less flexible and have older leaders, the new practice has required more effort.

“While, for most organizations, the pilot project leads to positive findings and results, there is friction for other companies, and this can be based on a variety of factors. We are evaluating which of these can be addressed or improved in the pilot itself. THE “4 Day Week Global” and partners are supporting these companies to ease their transition to a flexible working model and using the findings to inform the process for many more companies to test, adapt and reap the benefits of emphasizing productivity over time.” project.

It’s in Brazil?

The few Brazilian companies that have adopted this 32-hour workweek format are registering efficiency improvements and even increased revenues. For now, the change has been adopted more forcefully by technology companies or startups, such as Zee.Dog, Crawly, NovaHaus, Winnin, AAA Inovação, Gestoret and Eva Vantagens.

Zee.Dog began testing a four-day workweek with no pay cut in February 2020. The arrival of the pandemic halted testing, and the project resumed a year later, in February 2021. The company adopted the fourth free fair after comparisons with the outside.

The idea of ​​working hours is to focus on productivity and have more time for well-being. In addition, the four-day workweek has proven to be a good strategy for retaining talent.

In a heated market scenario where there are plenty of vacancies and a lack of professionals in several sectors, by offering an extra day of rest as a benefit, companies are able to compete for manpower with foreign companies that have higher salaries.

At the digital products company NovaHaus, for example, the reduction of working hours has already had an impact on costs, with an increase in revenue.

Eva Benefits employees have been living the experience of having Fridays free within this 32-hour week for just over two months. The tests will last until the beginning of next year, and then it will be evaluated whether the format will be maintained.

“This change in the work regime aims to bring about an improvement in the quality of life of employees, in addition to following this trend that is already applied in other countries and only grows. The reasons for a company to reduce the workload go beyond productivity. We have to make sure that our employees feel the experience of freedom and flexibility that we preach so much to our customers”, says Marcelo Lopes, CEO of the company.

However, the model requires prior planning with attention to labor legislation and organizational culture. To be successful in terms of managing people and business, it is necessary to review goals and daily tasks and frequently measure the results. In this sense, Felipe Calbucci, Sales Director at Indeed Brasil, considers that the four-day week may not make sense for every type of business, which requires carefully evaluating the change, which is drastic.

