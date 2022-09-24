a banana a day can prevent hereditary cases of cancer







Study: A banana a day may prevent hereditary cases of cancer Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

Today, September 22, is the world banana day, a symbolic date, created to celebrate one of the most versatile and popular fruits in the world. But, did you know that, in addition to taste and practicality, it can still offer unique health benefits?

A study carried out jointly by the Universities of Newcastle and Leeds, both in the United Kingdom, revealed that consuming a banana a day may play an important role in cancer prevention, especially in hereditary cases.

The researchers followed patients with lynch syndrome, an inherited condition that increases the risk of developing certain cancers before age 50. The results showed that doses of resistant starch, a substance present in the fruit, reduced the incidence of the disease by about 60%.

About a thousand patients participated in the study. They received doses of 30 grams of resistant starch equivalent to consuming a banana a day for up to 20 years. In the long term, considerably fewer cases of cancer linked to the syndrome were observed in the group that received the supplement compared to those that took a placebo.

The only condition that showed no benefit was colorectal cancer. However, the daily consumption of bananas showed gains especially for the upper gastrointestinal tract cancerssuch as cancer of the esophagus, stomach, biliary tract, pancreas and duodenum.

Benefits of banana for those who practice sports

In addition to preventing hereditary cases of cancer, bananas are also very versatile, and therefore can compose all the meals of the day. “There is no specific time for the consumption of bananas. As it provides carbohydrates for absorption a little faster, it can be a good option before training”, says nutritionist Arthur Mendonça.

The specialist explains that the fruit is an excellent source of carbohydrates, which helps to increase the body’s glycogen stores. Therefore, fruit is a great pre-workout and post-workout option. “In addition to carbohydrates, the banana is a source of micronutrients such as potassium, B vitamins, calcium and magnesium. This helps in muscle contraction and the immune system”, he reveals.

The nutritionist recommends consumption especially with oatmeal, yogurt, peanut butter, among others.

