A Fazenda 14: After a night of drinking, Tiago takes a thoughtless attitude and the production warns: “The group will be punished”

Last night, Friday (23), the second party took place in “The Farm 14”. The occasion was marked by a lot of making out, unexpected “couples” and a bizarre moment of Tiagowhich ended up harming all of his confinement colleagues.

During the dawn of this Saturday (24), after a lot of drinking, the confined ended up taking an unusual attitude. After breaking the basketball hoop in the room, while trying to hang on to it, the pawn ended up causing a punishment for all confined.

“According to page 20 of the manual, it is forbidden to break or damage any object, item or furniture on purpose. For non-compliance with the rule, the group will be punished. You will be without coffee for 24 hours“, announced the production through farmer Shayan Haghbin.

Different from what happens in “Big Brother Brazil”, the individual attitudes of the pedestrians cause group punishment, considering that in the rural reality show, the participants do not need estalecas, the “money” used to buy food from the confined.