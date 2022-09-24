‘A Fazenda 14’: Deolane Bezerra’s Family Uses Photos of Peoa’s Rivals in Target Shooting | TV

Deolane Bezerra’s family used images of peons from ‘A Fazenda’ in target shooting trainingReproduction / Instagram
Published 09/23/2022 17:40
Rio – The tense atmosphere between some of the actors of “A Fazenda 14” seems to have passed the gates and arrived in the big city. This Friday afternoon (23) a video circulated among internet users in which Dayanne Bezerra, sister of Deolane Bezerra, used images of Deborah Albuquerque, Kerline Cardoso and Tati Zaqui, rivals of the criminalist lawyer within the reality show, as shooting targets. in a party.
The “joke” made by the lawyer’s family did not please the public that follows the reality show. “Deolane’s family is gathered at this moment shooting photos with the faces of Deborah, Kerline and Tati Zaqui. Is this entertainment?”, asked an internet user. “What is supposed to be entertainment is being a disgrace. The violence rates in the country are very high and we still have to see videos like this instigating such a thing,” said another.
Damn it. Strong. I don’t even know what to comment. #The farm
— Dantas (@Dantinhas) September 23, 2022
Deolane’s family is gathered at this moment shooting photos with the faces of Déborah, Kerline and Tati Zaqui. Is this entertainment?…#AFZenda14 pic.twitter.com/fsKHdAmN7C
— lucas (@tuittalucas) September 23, 2022