‘A Fazenda 14’: Deolane Bezerra’s Family Uses Photos of Peoa’s Rivals in Target Shooting | TV

Deolane Bezerra’s family used images of peons from ‘A Fazenda’ in target shooting trainingReproduction / Instagram

Published 09/23/2022 17:40

Rio – The tense atmosphere between some of the actors of “A Fazenda 14” seems to have passed the gates and arrived in the big city. This Friday afternoon (23) a video circulated among internet users in which Dayanne Bezerra, sister of Deolane Bezerra, used images of Deborah Albuquerque, Kerline Cardoso and Tati Zaqui, rivals of the criminalist lawyer within the reality show, as shooting targets. in a party.

“People, this house here, the people are dangerous, see?” Dayanne said, pointing to the booth with the targets. Then the pawn’s sister published a video shooting the rivals. “Man, I can’t take it,” she wrote in Stories.

The “joke” made by the lawyer’s family did not please the public that follows the reality show. “Deolane’s family is gathered at this moment shooting photos with the faces of Deborah, Kerline and Tati Zaqui. Is this entertainment?”, asked an internet user. “What is supposed to be entertainment is being a disgrace. The violence rates in the country are very high and we still have to see videos like this instigating such a thing,” said another.