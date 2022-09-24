Abel Ferreira receives the title of citizen of São Paulo and gets emotional: “Today I am one of you” | palm trees

Coach Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, received this Friday the title of citizen of São Paulo. The honor was made official at an event held at the Salão Nobre of the City Council of São Paulo.

Abel, who was accompanied by his wife and daughters, was moved during a speech by councilor João Jorge, who spoke about the coach’s connection with his family and the remarkable passage through the city.

– (I) feel from São Paulo since the first day I arrived. They always respected me in a cordial and friendly way. For me, football is much more than just at our club, it’s something that each of us should like and respect our opponents. I, as a human being, and now a São Paulo citizen too, have fears, misgivings, my weaknesses, I’m not always a good father, husband and coach, but I try above all to learn from my mistakes and move on and be better. .. The difference between a winner and a loser is not the number of titles he has, it is the number of times he is able to get up when we fall. That’s how I learned to walk, fall, get up, start running and keep going.

Others who spoke during the ceremony were Silvia Grecco, municipal secretary for people with disabilities for the city of São Paulo, Jorge Perez, executive secretary for sports for the state of São Paulo, Marco Gama, counselor for Palmeiras, Ana Virginia Bento, representative of the fans, and councilor Toninho Vespoli, author of the project that was approved in April. Peres even said that Abel will also receive the Sports Merit Medal from the State of SP.

– Speaking of a phrase that is on the coat of arms of one of the largest cities in the world, which is São Paulo, which says that “I am not driven, I drive”. I arrived and said that we are all one. Brazil is a great power not only because of the size of the country, but because of the size of people’s creativity… I’ve always said that people here know how to receive. It is a great honor, great pride to receive this title of citizen of São Paulo. I hope to learn from my mistakes and be more and more capable of representing one of the biggest cities in the world. I’m not here as a palmeirense or coach, today I’m another you. Today I feel like a citizen of São Paulo

Before the closing of the event, Palmeiras fans transformed the Main Hall of the City Council into a stadium, with music, greetings and even provocation. In the end, Abel addressed those present.

– Football is my profession, my passion, but I know that I am not always the best example. It is true that outside I am shy. If I was asked ten years ago if I was capable of standing in front of an audience and saying a single word, I would have said no, it was impossible. Through reading, education, I grew up, I’m able to be in an audience like that and say what’s in my heart. For me, the greatest tool that human beings can have is access to education and training.

Abel Ferreira has been in São Paulo since November 2020. His time at Palmeiras has been remarkable and with titles, such as the 2020 and 2021 Libertadores, the 2020 Copa do Brasil, the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana and the 2022 Paulistão.

He is the second longest-lived coach in Brazilian football, behind Mauricio Barbieri, from Red Bull Bragantino.

This year, Abel brought his wife and daughters to live with him in Brazil. In March, the Portuguese renewed his contract with Verdão – the contract now valid until the end of 2024.

At the beginning of the week, the Palmeiras coach received the Quinas de Ouro trophy, the highest distinction granted by the Portuguese Football Federation to coaches in the country. The award was presented at the Football Academy by Helder Postiga, a former player of the Portuguese national team and today leader of the federation.

