ACM Neto’s advantage in Bahia drops 28 points in 1 month, says Ipec

New round shows PT Jerônimo Rodrigues on the rise, rising to 32%; former mayor of Salvador dropped from 56% to 47%

The former mayor of Salvador ACM Neto (União Brasil) continues to lead the dispute for the government of Bahia, but had the distance over Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT) reduced by 28 percentage points in about 1 month, shows a new round of Ipec poll released this week. Friday (23.Sep.2022).

Now, the União Brasil candidate appears with 47% of voting intentions in the 1st round, while the PT candidate has 32%. In the last Ipec poll in the state, released on August 26, ACM was emerging for a comfortable victory in the 1st round. It scored 56%, while Jerônimo, in 2nd place, had 13%.

In the current poll, carried out from September 17 to 23, former Minister of Citizenship João Roma (PL) has 6% of the voting intentions. The other candidates have a combined 2%. Blanks or nulls are 4%, and 8% are undecided.

The survey surveyed 1,504 voters from September 20 to 22, 2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points, and the confidence interval is 95%. It is registered with the TSE under the number BA-05576/2022cost R$ 126,530.48 and was paid by the TV Bahia.

Read the full scenario stimulated for the government in the 1st round:

ACM Neto (Union Brazil) : 47% (was 56% in the previous survey);

Jerome Rodrigues (PT) : 32% (had 13%);

John Rome (PL) : 6% (had 7%);

Marcelo Millet (PCO) : 1% (had 2%);

Kleber Rosa (Psol) : 1% (had 1%);

Giovani Damico (PCB) : 0% (had 0%);

white/null : 4% (they were 8%);

don’t know/didn’t answer: 8% (was 12%).

ACM Neto still has enough votes to be elected without the need for a 2nd round. To win this way, in Brazil, the candidate needs to receive at least 50% plus 1 of the valid votes. That is, having more votes than all opponents combined. In this calculation, blank or null votes are not considered. Today, this ratio in Bahia is 47% and 40%, respectively.

SENATE

the senator Otto Alencar (PSD) can be re-elected with 41% of the votes for the only seat up for grabs in these Senate elections for Bahia. Since the last poll, the candidate has risen 11 percentage points.

Afterwards, the deputy Cacá Leão (PP) marks 19%, up 9 pp since August, and the doctor Raissa Soares (PL), presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the State, has 9%, in a variation in the margin of error.

Read the full stimulated scenario for the Senate:

Otto Alencar (PSD): 41% (was 30 % in the previous survey);

41% (was 30 Cacá Leão (PP): 19% (was 11 %);

19% (was 11 Raisa Soares (PL): 9% (had 7 %);

9% (had 7 Tamara Azevedo (Psol): 3% (had 5 %);

3% (had 5 Marcelo Barreto Luz for All (PMN): 3 % (had 5%);

3 Cicero Araújo (PCO): 3% (had 4 %);

3% (had 4 white/null: 10% (there were 15 %);

10% (there were 15 don’t know/didn’t answer: 13% (there were 22 %).

Other surveys for the government of Bahia also point to ACM Neto’s favoritism. Read below:

