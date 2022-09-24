ACTIVE Procedure BRL 1.5 THOUSAND on the Nubank app; see how to do

Among the most used banking institutions today is Nubank. The bank was one of the first to emerge in the country with the virtual banking system. With no physical branches, the company offers several services and products directly over the internet.

The practicality to open an account, as well as the conditions offered are issues that weigh heavily when users choose the company as a good opportunity. In addition, cashback programs and in-app promotions draw the attention of the population.

New at Nubank

The bank is already one of the favorites of customers in Brazil. This is because the process of opening a fintech account is extremely fast, and can only take a few minutes. In addition, it is not necessary to have a very large income to be part of the roxinho team.

Thus, people who are customers of roxinho can take advantage of an opportunity like the one that is available today. The company is offering the possibility of getting cashback values;

These people will have the chance to get up to 1,500 in cashback every month. However, not every purchase allows this possibility. This is because the initiative is a partnership between the bank and Shopee.

The proposal is actually quite simple, people who are interested, make purchases at the Shop retail store and make the payment using Nubank. In this way, with each transaction the person will be able to receive an amount back. This amount can reach up to R$ 50.

Therefore, interested users must activate the cashback service in the “Shopping” area of ​​the application. It is difficult to establish the total amounts that can be applied to the purchase, because this amount will depend on the price of the product purchased.

That way, if a person buys a product worth R$100, for example, they can get back the amount of 5%.

After making the purchase, the user must wait about an hour to be released to repeat the procedure. If a new purchase is made before this deadline, it will not be included in the promotion.

Thus, after the transactions are carried out, the customer can wait up to 90 days for the cashback amount to be returned.

Know more: Why are people saying that Nubank will close in Brazil? This is NOT true, but what is happening?

How to activate cashback?

People who are interested in starting to use Nubank’s cashback can activate the modality manually within the bank’s application. That way, just open the platform.

Once this is done, tap on “Shopping” on the home screen. Afterwards, Shopee’s offer will be visible. When clicking on it, it is very important to read all the information described on the screen to know all the program rules.

If you agree with the text, just click on “Activate cashback and go to store”. After doing this process the cashback will already be activated. Then, just buy Shopee products to be entitled to cashback amounts from the bank.

For people who still don’t know the company, it’s worth mentioning that it works as a purchasing center. In it, several sellers register and start selling their products.

Its purchasing platforms are well-known for being able to offer products directly from China in a simple way, without having to worry about bureaucracy. In addition, the free shipping coupons is one of the points that differentiates the platform from other e-commerce.

See too: Learn how to MAKE a PIX INSTALLMENT using your card; Nubank has already joined the practice