Actress Priscila Fantin reveals that she has no plans to return to the small screen

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 6 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Actress Priscila Fantin reveals that she has no plans to return to the small screen 0 Views

Actress Priscila Fantin, 39, vented about her diagnosis of depression during an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo. She will return to the small screens with the third rerun of Chocolate com Pimenta, which was first shown in 2003. The plot will be in Vale A Pena Ver de Novo from next Monday (26/9).

“Chocolate com Pimenta was the funniest soap I ever made. It had the best backstage, with everyone very happy. It was light and delicious. I only have good memories,” said the actress. Priscila has been away from soap operas since 2016. During the interview, she stated that she has no plans to return, but that she does not rule out the possibility.

The actress was diagnosed with depression at the time she amended several works. She recalled how difficult the whole process of understanding the disease was. “It is very difficult for you to recognize that you are depressed. I didn’t know because I didn’t have information about the disease. It is important that we speak more and more and bring clarifications”, she explained.

Read the full story on TV Foco, partner of metropolises.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Mc Loma poses with his baby and opens up about who the father is

Funk singer MC Loma showed off her newborn and vented about the baby’s father Since …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved