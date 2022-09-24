Actress Priscila Fantin reveals that she has no plans to return to the small screen

Actress Priscila Fantin, 39, vented about her diagnosis of depression during an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo. She will return to the small screens with the third rerun of Chocolate com Pimenta, which was first shown in 2003. The plot will be in Vale A Pena Ver de Novo from next Monday (26/9).

“Chocolate com Pimenta was the funniest soap I ever made. It had the best backstage, with everyone very happy. It was light and delicious. I only have good memories,” said the actress. Priscila has been away from soap operas since 2016. During the interview, she stated that she has no plans to return, but that she does not rule out the possibility.

The actress was diagnosed with depression at the time she amended several works. She recalled how difficult the whole process of understanding the disease was. “It is very difficult for you to recognize that you are depressed. I didn’t know because I didn’t have information about the disease. It is important that we speak more and more and bring clarifications”, she explained.

Read the full story on TV Foco, partner of metropolises.