Actress refused to kiss veteran on the mouth in soap opera: “Disgust”

The first version of Pecado Capital, shown between 1975 and 1976 by Globo, became one of the biggest hits in the history of Brazilian television. In 1998, the station decided to make a remake, which did not have the same success and still had problems behind the scenes.

Janete Clair’s plot was updated by Glória Perez. After the success in Por Amor, Eduardo Moscovis and Carolina Ferraz (pictured above, with Camila Morgado) were chosen to repeat the romantic couple in the six o’clock plot.

Francisco Cuoco, who played the original Carlão, ended up winning the role of his antagonist, Salviano Lisboa, one of the roles that marked Lima Duarte’s career.

Carolina simply refused to kiss Cuoco, with whom she would have a romance in the story. She would have declared that she would be “disgusted” by the actor, as reported by Folha de S.Paulo.

new character

As the couple, evidently, had no chemistry, the author invented a new character, Laura, played by Vera Fischer, to stay with the rich businessman.

Meanwhile, Carolina caused discomfort behind the scenes of the recordings, as reported by the press at the time, and stayed in the station’s fridge for a while – she ended up returning to the video only in Estrela-Guia (2001), after missing opportunities in Laços de Família and The Mayans.

Nightmare

In several interviews, the always polite Francisco Cuoco lost his swagger when talking about his co-worker.

“Salviano’s role in Sin Capital was a nightmare. I took it to the end because I’m a professional, but to live with my colleague, actress Carolina Ferraz, I had to look for an analyst. She is intractable”, declared the actor to the newspaper O Dia, in February 2000. “I didn’t say anything during the soap opera out of professionalism. Now, I have no reason not to talk about a subject that hurt me so much, ”she justified. “I don’t want to speculate on the reasons that led her to act that way. I can only say that Carolina recorded the soap opera as if she was doing everyone a favor,” she added.

Later, in October 2013, Cuoco gave a long interview to Contigo magazine, where he talked about the episode.

“It was the only bump in my career. A person who is rehearsing and answers the cell phone, who does not greet anyone and makes a point of being rude,” she shot.

It ended up being left to the plot director, Wolf Maya, who was also needled by the veteran.

“This episode with her happened because the soap opera lacked command. There has to be hierarchy to put the house in order,” she concluded.

inappropriate behavior

Cuoco’s last statement on the subject took place in May 2006, when he gave an interview to Folha de S.Paulo on the occasion of the launch of Cobras & Lagartos. When asked about the actress, he was annoyed:

“Oh my God, that morph again,” he detonated. “Du Moscovis was a bastard, not even to warn me that she was so boring”, he amended, laughing.

To complete, he repeated what he had said in the previous conversation:

“The problem is that this girl did not behave properly at work. I wondered how far into the business she was. She answered her cell phone at the time of recording; if she was sleepy, she would go away; she disrespected everyone from the stagehands to the cleaning lady,” she ended her.

Carolina Ferraz, in turn, never officially commented on the matter; currently, she is the presenter of Domingo Espetacular, on Record.