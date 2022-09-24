After accessing Cruzeiro, Ronaldo sets partner goal for 2023

Cruzeiro fans broke record
photo: Staff Images/Cruise

Cruzeiro fans broke Mineiro audience record in 2022 with victory over Vasco

Ronaldo was very clear this Friday (23/9): the businessman responsible for the Celestial SAF wants Cruzeiro to have 100,000 supporters at the beginning of 2023, when the team will re-launch in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship after three years.

During a live on Twitch, Fenmeno praised the work done by Raposa’s communication department, which, together with him, helped convince people from Cruzeiro of the importance of the Scio 5 Estrelas program.

“We communicated the importance of the Scio 5 Estrelas program, and the crowd understood and was super supportive. Today we have almost 70,000 members”, celebrated Ronaldo.

“The goal for next year is 100,000 members, to start the year. I think this is a good goal and I’m sure that Cruzeiro’s fans will strengthen a lot”, he projected.

Ranking of Cruzeiro at home audiences in Serie B

16
16 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress
15
15 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress
14
14 Cruzeiro 4 x 0 Nutico – 21,228 fans, at Independência, for the 26th round of Serie B; income of R$ 600,345.33 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
13
13 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress
12
12 Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense – 22,432 fans, at Man Garrincha, for the 24th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,816,425.00 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
11
11 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
10
10 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press
9
9 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
8
8 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274 fans, in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,264,718.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress
7
7 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, in Mineiro, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
6
6 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, in Mineiro, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
5
5 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Operrio – 52,751 fans, in Mineiro, for the 29th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,930,442.00 – photo: Thoms Santos/Staff Images/Cruzeiro
4
4 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
3
3 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress
two
2 Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Cricima – 58,702 fans, in Mineiro, for the 28th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,478,008.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
1
1 Cruzeiro 3 x 0 Vasco – 59,204 fans in Mineiro, for the 31st round of Serie B; income of R$ 2,974,486.00 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
Increase in the number of Cruzeiro members

Cruzeiro has gained almost 60,000 supporters in recent months. Before the announcement of the sale of 90% of the rights to SAF Celeste to Ronaldo, in December 2021, the club had around 10,000 members. Currently, the program has 69,204 subscribers.

