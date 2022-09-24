After buying Celg-D for almost R$ 1.6 billion, Equatorial says it will start operating by January and will support the growth of Goiás | Goiás

The Equatorial company, which bought the energy distribution in Goiás from Enel, said that it will support the state’s growth and guaranteed to supply energy in sufficient quantity and quality. The new company will pay R$ 1.6 billion, in addition to assuming a debt of R$ 5.7 billion. Equatorial is expected to start operating by January 2023.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

“It is a state where the market has been growing in the last ten years above the Brazilian average and, for sure, Equatorial will support this growth by providing energy in quantity and quality for the entire Goiás society”, said Augusto Miranda, CEO of Equatorial, during an investor conference.

1 of 2 Enel Atlântico Substation, in Goiânia — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Enel Atlântico Substation, in Goiânia — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

In a note, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) said that “any such transfer must be approved by the Agency” and “will decide on the prior consent of this transfer and on the approval of the change of control plan”.

Equatorial is responsible for energy distribution in the states of Maranhão, Pará, Piauí, Alagoas, Rio Grande do Sul and Amapá. According to the Aneel ranking, Equatorial in Pará occupies the seventh position among the best distributors in the country. However, the units in Maranhão and Rio Grande de Sul occupy the last two positions.

“With the operation, the company diversifies its operations in the energy distribution segment to another geographic region, demonstrates its unique approach to identifying opportunities, guided by financial discipline in the allocation of capital, and reinforces its consolidating role in the segment. distribution, expanding opportunities to generate value as an integrated player in the energy sector and adding more than 3.3 million customers to our base,” Equatorial said in a statement posted on its website.

Enel said it “will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed, in accordance with applicable law and regulations”.

2 of 2 Enel’s building in Goiânia — Photo: Enel Goiás/Disclosure Enel’s building in Goiânia — Photo: Enel Goiás/Disclosure

“This exchange comes at a very good time, it could have already happened, but even so, it comes at a good time for us to start 2023 already with the new distributor”, said the secretary general of the Government of the State of Goiás in interview with CBN.

The secretary said that the sale was negotiated exclusively between the two companies and, when approved by Aneel, a new contract will be signed between the agency and the buying company to establish new quality standards and goals.

“In this process, we will be closely monitoring to ensure that what will be required from Equatorial is at a level sufficient to meet the demand of the state of Goiás”, he added.

Enel bought the former Goiás Energy Campaign (Celg) in 2017, after paying BRL 2.1 billion. At the time, the company promised to reduce power outages by 40%. In 2020, Governor Ronaldo Caiado proposed that Enel transfer the energy distribution to another company as a way to solve the constant problems of power outages.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.