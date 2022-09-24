After cancellation, businessman explains why Zé Felipe does not sell out shows

Zé Felipe is one of the greatest singers today, but even so, he had a canceled show in Rio de Janeiro. During a participation in Vaca Cast, a podcast presented by Evelyn Regly, Tuka Carvalho, businessman and CEO of FM o Dia, explained why the singer has not sold out shows.

“Today, the artist who comes here (Rio de Janeiro) and who can put on a show with his eyes closed, you can count on him. Like the country people The rest has to do a job, have to tell a story, set up a label…”, explained the professional, when the presenter recalled the canceled show of Zé Felipe.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) Influencer Virgínia, born in 1999, and singer Zé Felipe, born in 1998, started dating in 2020, after Leonardo’s son was enchanted by the young woman’s beauty on the internet.Playback / Instagram ****Picture-virginia-and-ze-felipe (5) Known in the digital environment, Virginia became famous by posting videos on TikTok. It was when he saw one of these content from the blonde that Zé Felipe decided to look for more about her on the internet and say “hello”Reproduction / Instagram Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 ****Picture-virginia-and-ze-felipe (2) After the boy’s attitude, the two began to talk on the social network. Over time, the chat evolved into conversations on the phone until, finally, the young people decided to meet in person. In fact, before the meeting took place, the singer dedicated the song My Baby to “Virgínia de Londrina”Virgínia Fonseca and Zé Felipe (Reproduction: Instagram) ****Photo-virginia-and-ze-felipe (6) After Zé’s tribute, the singer traveled to Londrina, where Virginia lived, to spend time with the influencer. Some time later, Leonardo’s son surprised the girl with a dating request.Kevin Frighetto/Disclosure Metrópoles 2 partner advertising ****Picture-virginia-and-ze-felipe (4) During an interview with PodDelas, Virginia revealed that the request surprised her. She, however, decided to accept it, because she thought Zé Felipe was “cat and good people”Reproduction / Instagram *****Photo-virginia-and-ze-felipe (13) Zé Felipe and Virgínia FonsecaReproduction / Instagram Metrópoles 3 partner advertising ****Photo-virginia-and-ze-felipe (9) A week after the start of their relationship, Virgínia and Zé Felipe tattooed each other’s initials on their hands, next to the design of a four-leaf clover. According to the influencer, the two complement each other. During an interview, she even stated that the singer gives her “calm” and she gives him “lack of peace”. “It’s the perfect junction”Playback / Instagram *****Photo-virginia-and-ze-felipe (10) With little time of dating, Virgínia and Zé Felipe already talked about marriage In addition, the singer often asked his girlfriend for a child. Two months into the relationship, the influencer underwent liposuction and, while recovering from the surgery, she discovered that she was expecting the couple’s firstborn.Reproduction / Instagram Metrópoles 4 partner advertising *****Photo-virginia-and-ze-felipe (12) A month after finding out he was going to be a father, Zé Felipe asked Virginia to marry him. The couple had been together for 4 months. They made the relationship official in the singer’s room, in Goiânia. Leonardo appeared at the regatta and shorts ceremonyReproduction / Instagram ****Picture-virginia-and-ze-felipe (11) The couple’s first child, Maria Alice, was born in May 2021. Almost a year later, in March 2022, the two announced that they are expecting their second child.Reproduction / Instagram Advertising from the Metrópoles 5 partner ****Picture-virginia-and-ze-felipe (3) They also recently announced that they are getting married for the second time.Reproduction / Instagram ****Picture-virginia-and-ze-felipe (2) Zé Felipe and Virgínia Fonseca with their daughter Maria AlicePlayback / Instagram Metrópoles 6 partner advertising *****Photo-virginia-and-ze-felipe “The wedding here is very quick, it only lasted 15 minutes. We went in with Elvis and there was a Brazilian woman celebrating. Zé and I decided to get married here because it is a well-known wedding and when we scheduled to come here, the people who organized the trip talked about this wedding and we agreed”, added Virginia Reproduction / Instagram 0

“Then I ask you, is it an audience that really wants to go out, stay an hour and a half, two, drinking ice, watching a show of him sing, or is it an audience that thinks it’s cool to see a little song, a little dance, see him and the Virginia there, give it a like, listen to a little hit with friends?”, questioned the businessman.

Finally, Tuka explained that the digital world is very different from reality. “Sometimes digital is not exactly compatible, you have this issue of the influencer, who sometimes does it, but doesn’t fill a show…”, he added.