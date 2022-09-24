After Cruzeiro, Milton Neves points to another club that will move up to Serie A

Credit: Playback/Band

Leader of the Series B of the Brasileirão, with 68 points, Cruzeiro managed to achieve its main objective of the season, the return to Series A after beating Vasco last Wednesday (21), at Mineirão.

For Milton Neves, presenter and commentator of Grupo Bandeirantes, in addition to Raposa, another club already assured of a place in the national first division is Grêmio, although the gaucho team still does not have the classification mathematically assured.

“Cruzeiro returns to the first division silencing the vultures who said that our Ronaldo Phenomenon did nothing for Cruzeiro. It just did everything. Cruzeiro is back today as is Grêmio. (Both) They are missed too much in the first division“, said Milton Neves in a comment made on BandNews FM this Thursday (22).

Grêmio is currently runner-up in Serie B, with 53 points, eight more than Londrina, in fifth place – only the top four in the general classification get access to Serie A in 2023.

According to the projection of the Department of Mathematics of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), which specializes in football probabilities, the Rio Grande do Sul team, after beating Sport in the last round, reached the mark of 95.1% of chances of moving up to the first division.

According to the accounts of coach Renato Gaúcho, Grêmio still needs three more wins in the last eight rounds of Serie B to guarantee access.

According to UFMG, this number is lower. Just eight more points are enough, that is, two more wins and two draws in the last matches of the competition.

In addition to Cruzeiro and Grêmio, the G-4 also has Bahia and Vasco, with 51 and 48 points, respectively. In fifth place, with one game less and 45 points in the classification, Londrina appears, which threatens the big clubs in the search for promotion to Série A of the Brasileirão.