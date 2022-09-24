After Facincani and Sormani departures from ESPN, Benja talks about returning to the program

the journalists Felipe Facincani and Fábio Sormani were fired from ESPN this week. Presenter Benjamin Back, who worked with the duo, responded to followers about the possibility of the return of ‘Fox Sports Radio’.

A follower joked with Benja and claimed that ‘Fox Sports Radio’ would be coming back after the resignations of Facincani and Sormani. The presenter, however, dismissed the situation with good humor.

– If you’re coming back, they didn’t call me (laughs). The FSR is over! I’m very happy with Arena SBT, Papo Reto and my other new projects that are coming around! – wrote the presenter on social media.

Felippe Facincani left ESPN after relationship problems at the company. Sormani was fired due to a homophobic joke in the newsroom. Osvaldo Pascoal is the only remaining FOX that follows the Disney channel.

