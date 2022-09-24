After Putin’s summons, flow doubles on the border with Finland. ‘I packed my bags on time and came’, says young man | Ukraine and Russia

The number of Russians the day before was more than double what they arrived the week before, the border guard said. In parallel, the Finnish authorities are considering imposing new entry restrictions.
“When Putin made the speech, I packed my bags right away and came to Finland. In Russia there are no plane tickets at the moment, so I have the European Union visa and I found cheap flights from Helsinki (the capital of Finland) to Istanbul (Turkey),” Russian Sergey, 26, told Reuters on the border between the two countries.
About 7,000 people entered Finland from Russia on Thursday, about 6,000 of them Russian nationals, which is a 107% increase compared to the same day the week before, according to security guards. border.
Border between Russia and Finland is more than 1,300 km long — Photo: Arte/g1
Max, a 21-year-old Russian student who declined to give his last name, said he was heading to Finland to catch a flight to Germany to visit relatives.
“Technically, I’m a student so I shouldn’t be afraid of being drafted, but we’ve seen things are changing very quickly so I assume there’s a chance,” he told Reuters after crossing the border in Vaalimaa.
Finland is considering shutting out most Russians. Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday that the government is assessing the risks posed by people traveling through Finland and is considering ways to drastically reduce traffic from Russia.
Signs on the border between Finland and Russia. — Photo: Essi Lehto/REUTERS
Land crossings on the Finnish border remained among the few entry points into Europe for Russians after a number of countries closed their physical borders and their airspace to Russian planes in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Finland chose to keep its border with Russia open after the Russian invasion on February 24although it has reduced the number of consular appointments available to Russian travelers seeking visas.