After returning with Dado Dolabella, Wanessa Camargo gives new gas to her career and marks her return to the stage with a new pop show

Back in the news because of her relationship with Dado Dolabella, after 20 years apart, Wanessa Camargo wants to be in the news again also for her work. The singer is investing heavily in her return to the stage, already scheduled for October 15 at a concert hall in São Paulo. Another presentation is scheduled for soon after, on the 19th, at a festival, also in the capital of São Paulo, which will bring together other artists such as Ivete Sangalo and Marina Sena.

Wanessa Camargo rehearses with her dancers Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Wanessa Camargo spent the last few days rehearsing with her dancers for the new show. The singer has also been in the studio to record unreleased songs and give new arrangements to classics from her career. To those closest to her, Zezé Di Camaro’s daughter said that she wants to resume the more pop style in the face of the strength of the current market, heated by names like Anitta, Ludmilla and Luísa Sonza.

Wanessa Camargo in the studio Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Back in the spotlight, Wanessa has been doing even more publicity and seeing her number of followers increase every day.

