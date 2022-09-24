After staying at a party, Kerline and Shayan move the duvet and the pawn is uncomfortable: “Slow down”

The confined ended up exchanging kisses during the party and decided to warm up the relationship at bedtime

During the early hours of today, Saturday (24), Kerline and Shayan starred in a movie kiss during a party in “The Farm 14”. At the time, Thomaz Costa ended up kissing Tati Zaqui, but only the former BBB and the Farmer of the week went to sleep together.

When everyone was getting ready to go to bed and wake up early, to take care of the animals, the new “couple” took advantage of the moment to move the duvet. However, a scene that caught the attention of netizens was when one of the pedestrians ended up complaining about the whole situation.

At a certain point in the morning, while Kerline and Shayan warmed up the atmosphere in bed, Alex ended up finding all the girl’s movement too much and asked her to slow down. “Kerline, the movement is big there, see?”said the confined.

On social media, some netizens decided to comment on what happened. “Alex telling Kerline to slow down the movement of the comforter (laughs)”had fun a person. “There are people who have courage, see”, another Twitter user was outraged. A third went further and commented on the use of condoms: “At least they used a condom right”said.